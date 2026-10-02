Artificial Intelligence has become increasingly important for modern warfare — from mere battlefield data analysis to the launch of military-grade autonomous drones that can ‘hunt’ without human input. Several countries have invested heavily in integrating artificial intelligence into their military infrastructure over the past few years.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, however, warned this week that human involvement remained a crucial component of warfare. He also warned that the armed forces would need to implement safeguards while deploying AI for military applications.

“No force can survive without utilizing AI. But at the same time, we have to be clear that the decision has to be made by the commander. It is not enough only to have data. It is not enough only to have machine learning. You require experts to train that data,” he said during the Defence Forum on Tuesday.

The CDS also emphasised the need to understand AI and utilise it for the right purpose while leaving the final decision with the Commander. The remarks came even as US defense secretary Pete Hegseth announced a four-star combatant command for autonomous warfare on Wednesday — dedicated to building and providing ‌autonomous and robotic capabilities across the military.

How does India use AI for defence?

India has invested heavily in artificial intelligence as it joins the global race to modernise defense systems. The forces have leaned heavily into AI use for surveillance and data gathering — with Operation Sindoor offering the first clear glimpse of these new capabilities. Reports quoting army officials soon after the clash suggested AI was used to obtainexact coordinates and execute pinpointed strikes with human involvement.

According to multiple reports citing Lieutenant General Rajiv Kumar Sahni, AI was fed 26 years of historical data before the attack. This provided the Indian Army with clear information on Pakistan military movement and enabled pinpoint targeting. The AI tools were also used to produced a full battlefield picture and post-strike assessments — working in tandem with a detailed surveillance network, predictive modelling software, an in-house weather application and more.

“With this modelling and live feed, 94% accuracy was achieved, allowing us to pinpoint where a particular machine, such as a gun or missile unit, would be located on the border,” he was quoted as telling reporters in October 2025.

AI has also been incorporated into various weapon systems to ensure greater accuracy across the three forces.The Akashteer AI-enabled, fully automated Air Defence Control and Reporting system is a key example. It was developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in collaboration with the DRDO and ISRO and connects multiple radars, sensors, and ground-based weapons into a single real-time operational network. The Artillery Command and Control System developed by DRDO uses AI analytics to optimize artillery fire while Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System combines live data from radars, aircraft and sensors to build a holistic picture.

The Indian Navy had procured SMASH 2000 rifle sights from Israeli company SmartShooter in 2020 for improved accuracy and speed. And many units within the Indian Army now use the advanced SMASH X4 fire control sight with AI and computer vision to track targets and ensure accurate hits.

Rs.400 crore for Al implementation

According to an AI preparedness report published by the Department of Defence Production in 2022, Rs.100 crore is allocated by each service (Army, Navy, and Air Force) for AI implementation every year. Analysis published by the Bloomberg Intelligence and Security Institute in 2024 adds that the Defence Ministry has earmarked Rs 100 crore for the Defence Artificial Intelligence Project Agency over the next five years.

“Post-Operation Sindoor, the emphasis on AI applications in ISR and autonomous systems has accelerated deployment timelines, though detailed project specifications and performance metrics remain classified for operational security. This portfolio operates within the modest Rs 400 crore annual dedicated allocation and the broader DRDO capital expenditure framework, highlighting tensions between expanding operational requirements and constrained resources that necessitate prioritisation and frugal innovation,” a report by the Council for Strategic and Defence Research added in February 2026.

The FY27 Defense allocation reached a record Rs 7.85 lakh crore — with capital outlay for modernisation at Rs 2.19 lakh crore. DRDO’s allocation increased to Rs 29,100.25 crore, of which Rs 17,250.25 crore, was designated for capital expenditure, including AI-relevant research and development. Separately, Initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission are also leading a transformation within the country — with more than Rs 10,300+ crore allocated over five years and 38,000 GPUs deployed.

Age of AI-led warfare

Drones can now strike with increasing accuracy and officials can respond to emerging threats within seconds as AI systems work in tandem with human militaries. Technology has outpaced traditional combat in several arenas — with computer scanning and algorithms now able to automatically identify, track, and classify enemy vehicles, radar signals, or explosive devices at a rapid pace. AI systems can also process realtime data from various sensors, hasten communication and take action within a split second.

A key example of AI-led drone warfare is the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. Multiple reports quoting experts now suggest that Kyiv is using AI drones to strike vital convoys carrying food, fuel and ammunition for Russian troops. Analysis published by the Institute for the Study of War in May indicated that Ukraine was starting to reegain more ground than it was losing for the first time since 2023. The AI-enabled Hornet system — a low-cost, autonomous kamikaze drone — used by the country have allowed Ukraine to attack Russian targets travelling to the front lines at greater distances and with increased accuracy.

Meanwhile the US military has taken an “AI first” approach under President Donald Trump. The Pentagon insisted earlier this year that AI technology would now be invoked for any “lawful operational use” — signing eight agreements with Google, OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft, SpaceX, Oracle, Nvidia and the start-up Reflection to “to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare”. The statement released on May 1 also outlined plans for a “transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force”.

“Access to a diverse suite of AI capabilities from across the resilient American technology stack will give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat,” it added.