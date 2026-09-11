According to a September 2026 assessment by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), India’s nuclear stockpile has grown to an estimated 190 warheads. The figure includes more than 160 warheads ready for use on existing missiles and aircraft, plus around 30 more being built for new delivery systems still in production, as per a recent assessment by a US think tank.

The Federation of American Scientists, a nonprofit policy research organisation, arrived at the number using a mix of open-source reports, official data hints and commercial satellite imagery. In an article titled “India’s Nuclear Weapons – 2026,” FAS Nuclear Information Project director Hans M Kristensen wrote, “Based on available public information about its nuclear-capable delivery force structure and strategy, we estimate that India may have produced around 190 nuclear warheads.”

As per the FAS assessment, of these, over 160 are believed to be assigned to operational launchers—missiles and bombers that can actually deliver the weapons—while the rest are tied to newer systems being manufactured or tested.

Plutonium stockpile: The raw material behind the numbers

A key part of the estimate comes from how much weapon-grade plutonium India is thought to have produced. As of early 2026, the International Panel on Fissile Materials estimated India’s plutonium stock at roughly 730 kg, with a margin of error of about ±170 kg (plus/minus-170 kg).

Using a common rule of thumb—about 4 kg of plutonium per warhead—FAS calculated that this material could theoretically support between 140 and 225 warheads. Kristensen noted, “We estimate that India may have produced enough military plutonium for 140 to 225 nuclear warheads and might have assembled up to 190.”

He added a caution that not all plutonium is necessarily turned into warheads; some may be held in reserve, and uncertainties about warhead design (especially boosted fission or thermonuclear types) make precise counts difficult.

India’s fighter jet push: From Jaguars to Tejas Mk-2 and local Rafale support

According to the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), fighter aircraft played a central role in India’s nuclear force before the country began deploying nuclear-capable ballistic missiles. While India has since developed a wider mix of land- and sea-based missile systems, FAS estimates that Mirage 2000H and Jaguar IS fighter aircraft still have an important role in its nuclear deterrence, with around three to four squadrons believed to be assigned nuclear strike missions against Pakistan and China.

India plans to gradually replace its ageing Jaguar fighter jets in the conventional role with the indigenously developed Tejas Mk-2, which is currently under development. Earlier, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in September 2025 for 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

France’s Dassault Aviation is planning to set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility near the Noida International Airport in Jewar. If it comes up, the unit could add to India’s local aerospace manufacturing and maintenance base and may also support future Rafale aircraft production under the ‘Make in India’ programme.

At the same time, French engine maker Safran is establishing an MRO facility in Hyderabad to service Rafale engines. The plant is expected to start operations in early 2027.

A modernising triad: Land, sea and air

India’s nuclear posture rests on a “triad” of delivery systems—land-based missiles, sea-based missiles on submarines, and nuclear-capable aircraft. FAS says India currently operates nine nuclear-capable systems- two types of aircraft, six land-based ballistic missiles and one sea-based ballistic missile, with at least two more systems nearing deployment.

On land, the Indian Army fields mobile missiles including the short-range Prithvi-II and Agni-I, medium-range Agni-II and the new Agni-P (Prime), and longer-range Agni-III, Agni-IV, and Agni-V. Recent tests have highlighted advances such as a multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) technology on Agni-V, allowing one missile to carry multiple warheads to different targets.

At sea, India’s nuclear deterrent is centered on its ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), which can launch submarine-based missiles, adding survivability to the force. In the air, fighter-bombers like the Mirage 2000H and Jaguar IS are assessed as nuclear-capable, though details are tightly held.

Despite the growth in numbers, India’s declared doctrine remains unchanged. After the 1998 Pokhran-II tests, India adopted a “no first use” (NFU) policy, pledging not to be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict.

The government has repeatedly reaffirmed this stance. As it recently told Parliament, “India is committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence and a posture of no first use of nuclear weapons.”

This reaffirmation underscores that India’s nuclear arsenal is mainly meant to ensure it can respond to a nuclear attack, not to fight a nuclear war.

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Why the arsenal is likely to keep growing

FAS expects India’s warhead count to rise further as new missile programs mature. The report notes, “With more weapon systems in development, the country’s warhead stockpile will likely increase further.”

India’s nuclear arsenal is expected to grow as new missiles such as Agni-P and upgraded Agni variants enter service, while submarine-launched ballistic missiles become more numerous and reliable. The country could also add air-launched cruise missiles and other advanced delivery systems, further strengthening its nuclear deterrent.

At the same time, the size of the stockpile is likely to remain linked to the number of available launchers; India is unlikely to build far more warheads than it can practically deploy.

With about 190 nuclear warheads, India is estimated to have a larger arsenal than Pakistan (currently with around 170 nuclear warheads) and it is now narrowing the gap with the UK’s 225 figure, according to FAS-based estimates and SIPRI data. This growth links to India’s expanding missile strength and its focus on nuclear submarines that can survive an attack and launch a counterstrike.