The Indian Navy is set to further strengthen its maritime combat capabilities with the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, the sixth stealth frigate under the Project 17A Nilgiri-class, on July 11. Built with more than 75% indigenous content, the advanced warship represents another milestone in India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, INS Mahendragiri combines stealth technology, modern weapons, advanced sensors and multi-mission capability, making it one of the Navy’s most sophisticated surface combatants.

What is INS Mahendragiri?

INS Mahendragiri is the sixth and final Nilgiri-class stealth frigate being inducted under Project 17A, the Indian Navy’s next-generation guided missile frigate programme. The vessel is named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, symbolising strength, resilience and endurance, news agency PTI reported. On April 30, the warship was delivered to the Navy and is now ready for formal commissioning into active service.

Project 17A is an upgraded version of the earlier Shivalik-class (Project 17) frigates, incorporating significantly enhanced stealth features, automation and combat systems.

Key specifications of INS Mahendragiri

The stealth frigate has been designed to operate across the entire spectrum of modern naval warfare. Some of its major features include:

Class: Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth guided missile frigate

Designer: Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau

Builder: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (Mumbai)

Indigenous content: Over 75%

Propulsion: Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system

Role: Multi-role stealth frigate

Operational capability: Blue-water operations with long endurance

The CODOG propulsion system enables the ship to switch between diesel engines for fuel-efficient cruising and gas turbines for high-speed operations, providing greater operational flexibility during missions.

Advanced weapons and combat systems

INS Mahendragiri is equipped with an extensive suite of indigenous and modern weapon systems designed to tackle threats from air, surface and underwater domains.

Its arsenal includes:

Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) systems for engaging enemy warships

Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) systems for air defence

Advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) weapons

Sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) systems

Integrated Combat Management System (CMS)

Modern radar and sensor suites for real-time battlefield awareness

These systems allow the frigate to detect, track and engage multiple threats simultaneously in highly contested maritime environments.

Designed for stealth

One of INS Mahendragiri’s biggest strengths is its low-observable design. The warship incorporates several stealth technologies, including reduced radar cross-section, lower infrared signature, acoustic noise reduction and improved survivability against missile attacks.

These features make it significantly harder for enemy radar and surveillance systems to detect and track the vessel.

Multi-role operational capability

The Indian Navy says INS Mahendragiri has been designed to perform a wide range of missions. The ship can defend itself and nearby naval assets against fighter aircraft, drones and incoming missiles using its advanced air-defence systems.

Anti-surface warfare

Equipped with long-range anti-ship missiles, the frigate can engage hostile warships across extended distances. Its advanced sonar, torpedoes and anti-submarine systems enable it to detect and neutralise underwater threats.

Maritime security operations

The warship can conduct patrols, anti-piracy operations and protect India’s maritime trade routes. Apart from combat missions, the frigate is capable of supporting disaster relief, evacuation operations, medical assistance and rescue missions during natural disasters.

Its onboard sensors and aviation facilities allow rapid deployment during maritime emergencies. The vessel will also support India’s strategic presence across the Indo-Pacific region, safeguarding sea lanes and strengthening regional maritime security.

How Project 17A improves over Shivalik-class frigates

The Project 17A warships are an upgraded version of the earlier Shivalik-class frigates and feature several technological improvements. Compared to Project 17 ships, the Nilgiri-class offers better stealth characteristics, more advanced missile systems, improved radar and electronic warfare capability, higher automation – reducing crew workload and enhanced survivability during combat.

These upgrades significantly improve the Navy’s operational effectiveness in modern network-centric warfare. According to the Navy, INS Mahendragiri has been built with over 75% indigenous components, involving a large ecosystem of Indian public-sector firms, private manufacturers and numerous Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The construction programme has generated significant employment while strengthening India’s domestic defence manufacturing capability. The project also aligns with the government’s long-term objective of reducing dependence on imported defence equipment. INS Mahendragiri joins a rapidly expanding fleet of Project 17A frigates already inducted into the Indian Navy.

The commissioned ships include:

INS Nilgiri – Commissioned on January 15, 2025

INS Udaygiri – Commissioned on August 26, 2025

INS Himgiri – Commissioned on August 26, 2025

INS Taragiri – Commissioned on April 3, 2026

INS Dunagiri – Commissioned on June 21, 2026

INS Mahendragiri – Scheduled for commissioning on July 11, 2026