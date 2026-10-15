The Indian government has signed defence contracts worth Rs 4,106 crore with two public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to the Ministry of Defence. The two deals will fund dedicated communication satellite capabilities for the Indian Air Force and heavy-weight torpedoes for the Indian Navy. Aimed at boosting domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, the agreements will also enhance the country’s self-reliance in critical technologies. The contracts were signed in New Delhi in the presence of A. Anbarasu, Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence.

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What equipment is being procured?

For the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry signed a contract valued at Rs 2,563 crore with Bengaluru-based NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the dedicated GSAT-7C communication satellite. NSIL is the wholly-owned, government-controlled commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to the Ministry, the GSAT-7C is an indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured satellite. Built entirely in India, it will provide secure, resilient, and seamless communication capabilities for Indian Air Force assets, significantly enhancing overall operational effectiveness.

The second contract, worth Rs 1,543 crore, was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for Varunastra heavy-weight torpedoes. Headquartered in Hyderabad, BDL is a public sector defence enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, serving as a core manufacturing hub for guided missile systems, underwater weapons, and allied equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.

Developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Varunastra is an indigenous, ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo. Equipped with advanced manoeuvring capabilities, it can engage enemy submarines at long ranges, significantly enhancing the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

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DAC approval background

On September 7, 2026, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN)—an in-principle administrative approval—to various acquisition proposals for the Defence Forces at an estimated cost of Rs 1,10,000 crore.