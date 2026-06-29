India and Seychelles on Sunday (June 28) significantly expanded their defence and maritime partnership with a package of around 19 agreements and outcomes that strengthened cooperation in maritime security, surveillance, capacity building and broader strategic engagement, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Indian Ocean as an “Ocean of Opportunity.”

Several of the agreements also carry direct or indirect defence value. These include the recognition of training and certification for seafarers serving on Seychelles-flagged vessels, diplomatic training cooperation, and support for the Seychelles Coast Guard through equipment and vessel refits. Together, these measures are designed to improve operational readiness, strengthen institutional capacity and deepen interoperability between the two sides.

India’s broader approach is to combine hard security support with development finance and capacity building so that small island states like Seychelles can better secure their maritime spaces while expanding their economic and administrative capabilities.

Maritime partnership between India, Seychelles: Security at the core

One of the major focus of the visit was Seychelles’ maritime security architecture. India handed over a “Made in India” Fast Patrol Vessel, PS LESPWAR, to help bolster patrols of Seychelles’ Exclusive Economic Zone, along with 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial class boats for the Seychelles Defence Force. India also completed the refit of PS Zoroaster for the Seychelles Coast Guard and upgraded a Dornier maritime aircraft with a glass cockpit, deepening Seychelles’ capacity for surveillance, patrol and rapid response across its vast ocean domain.

“We believe the defence and security of India and Seychelles are integral to each other,” PM Modi said, underscoring the strategic logic behind the transfers and India’s long-term commitment to maritime stability in the Indian Ocean region.

Shared vision for the ‘Indian Ocean’

Speaking after delegation-level talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in Victoria, PM Narendra Modi said India envisions the Indian Ocean as a shared space of security and prosperity.

“Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity,” he said, adding that its security, sustainability and prosperity are a shared responsibility of littoral nations. He also stressed that partnerships in the region must be rooted in mutual respect and trust, not size or power asymmetry.

I annan rezilta konkret dan sa vizit Sesel. Bann lakor kle in ganny sinyen. Sa i enkli en lakor pour enplimantasyon UPI (en form peyman nimerik) dan Sesel, lakor lo Jan Aushadhi e lezot ankor. Nou pou kontinyen travay dan bann sekter inovan parey aksyon klimatik, Idrozenn… https://t.co/moEuVd05At — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2026

The Prime Minister said India would share its experience in digital public infrastructure with Seychelles and continue to explore new opportunities in connectivity, industry and development cooperation. Seychelles President Herminie, according to the talks, acknowledged India’s sustained support in hydrography, maritime surveillance and defence capacity building.

Equipment, training and surveillance

India’s support to Seychelles’ maritime domain has grown over the years through patrol and interceptor vessels, maritime surveillance aircraft, coastal radar systems and training support. The latest handovers are intended to further enhance Seychelles’ ability to secure sea lanes, monitor its waters and counter transnational threats such as narcotics trafficking and illegal activity.

The two countries also discussed broader connectivity in shipping and aviation, as well as new areas of cooperation in cyber security and artificial intelligence, signalling that the defence relationship is gradually extending beyond hardware into digital and strategic systems.

19 outcomes and broader cooperation

The 19 agreements announced after the talks widened the partnership beyond defence while still reinforcing the security dimension. The package included an extradition treaty, an agreement on peaceful uses of outer space, a pact to advance UPI-based digital payments in Seychelles, and an umbrella line of credit with the Export-Import Bank of India. A separate agreement was also signed for preliminary preparations for a new Seychelles National Hospital.

Other development-linked outcomes included six ambulances, 500 metric tonnes of rice and 8,500 metric tonnes of cement. A commemorative logo marking 50 years of diplomatic relations was launched, and a virtual ground-breaking ceremony was held for a Professional and Technical Education Centre.

The India-Seychelles partnership has added importance because of Seychelles’ location in the Indian Ocean and its role in regional maritime governance. The island nation is a participant in the Colombo Security Conclave, a regional grouping focused on countering security threats and enhancing stability. India’s sustained maritime support to Seychelles is seen as part of its wider strategy to build a secure and cooperative Indian Ocean order.

PM Modi’s state visit, which coincides with 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, is therefore being viewed as a major reaffirmation of India’s maritime outreach. Seychelles conferred on him the special presidential distinction “Guardian of the Blue Horizon,” a symbolic recognition that the Prime Minister dedicated to nations fighting climate change challenges.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Victoria on June 27, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the State House and was welcomed at the airport by President Herminie and senior officials. The sequence of meetings, awards and equipment handovers gave the visit a strong defence and maritime emphasis while also advancing a wider development partnership. The overall outcome signals a clear message that India is moving to anchor its ties with Seychelles around maritime security, defence capability and long-term strategic trust, while using development assistance and technology cooperation to broaden the relationship.