India okays purchase of Rafale fighter jets, 3 Scorpene class submarine

3 Scorpene class submarines will be made by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with France’s Naval Group

India on Thursday gave nod to the purchase of Rafale fighter jets and three Scorpene class submarines, a Reuters report says. The Scorpene class submarines would be manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in collaboration with France’s Naval Group.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram