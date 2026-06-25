India’s aerial strike capabilities have received a major boost with around 40 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force now equipped with air-launched BrahMos missile supersonic cruise missiles, according to a senior official from BrahMos Aerospace.

Speaking to Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defence Show, Alexander Maksichev, co-director of BrahMos Aerospace, confirmed that the rearmament programme involving India’s frontline Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft is actively progressing, significantly strengthening the country’s offensive military capabilities.

40 Su-30MKI fighter jets now equipped with BrahMos

Maksichev said around 40 Su-30MKI fighter jets have already been integrated with the air-launched BrahMos missile system, while the rearmament programme is continuing for more aircraft in the fleet. “The rearmament of Su-30MKI aircraft with BrahMos missiles is continuing. At present, 40 Su-30MKI fighters are already armed with these missiles,” he told Sputnik.

The Su-30MKI, manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Russian licence, forms the backbone of India’s combat fleet, with the IAF currently operating nearly 270 of these fighter jets.

Why the Su-30MKI-BrahMos combination is significant

The air-launched BrahMos missile is a lighter and modified version of the original missile jointly developed by India and Russia. Weighing around 2.5 tonnes, it is lighter than the land-based variant, which weighs close to 3 tonnes.

The missile has been specially adapted for the Su-30MKI after extensive aircraft modifications and testing, allowing the fighter jet to carry out precision strikes over extremely long distances.

The Su-30MKI has an operational range of nearly 3,000 kilometres without refuelling, and with the latest BrahMos variant now offering an extended strike range of nearly 450 kilometres, the upgraded aircraft significantly expands India’s long-range attack capability over both land and maritime battlefields.

Operation Sindoor showcased combat capability

According to Maksichev, the recently conducted Operation Sindoor demonstrated the effectiveness of the Su-30MKI-BrahMos combination, showcasing aircraft’s ability to execute high-precision strike missions. The integration of the missile system is being seen as a major force multiplier as India continues modernising its defence capabilities amid evolving regional security challenges.

India and Russia developing next-generation BrahMos missile

Beyond the current deployment, India and Russia are also working on the next phase of missile development. BrahMos Aerospace, in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is currently developing the next-generation BrahMos-NG missile.

Maksichev said the new missile system is expected to be ready between 2028 and 2029.

“The next-generation air-launched supersonic cruise missile will be smaller, lighter, and far deadlier — with AI-level guidance and next-generation avionics,” he said.

Russian defence official Aleksandr Leonov also confirmed that both countries are jointly working on upgrading existing BrahMos missiles while exploring hypersonic weapons technology for future warfare systems.

The BrahMos joint venture between India and Russia was first launched in 1998 and has since become one of the most successful defence collaborations between the two countries.

India eyes defence exports as UAE shows interest

Meanwhile, India is also pushing to expand defence exports globally. According to a Reuters report, the Indian government is currently in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to potentially sell some of its flagship defence systems, including the BrahMos missile.

The discussions reportedly include the possible export of India’s indigenous air defence system Akashteer as the Gulf nation accelerates military procurement following the recent conflict in the Middle East.

The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, remains one of the world’s fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms, making it a key pillar of India’s growing defence strategy and export ambitions.