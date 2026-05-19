The United States has approved possible sales of two major defence support packages for India, giving a fresh push to growing military ties between the two countries, PTI reported. The deals include long-term sustainment support and related equipment for India’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers.

According to the US Department of State, the Apache package is estimated to cost around USD 198.2 million, while the support package for the howitzers is valued at nearly USD 230 million. The approvals were announced on Monday under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

According to the US State Department, the packages will include engineering, technical and logistics support, spare parts, training, repair services, technical data, and other programme support needed to keep the systems operational for years.

The main companies involved in the Apache support deal are Boeing, Lockheed Martin. The M777 howitzer support package will be handled by BAE Systems.

Apache helicopters remain key for India’s frontline operations

India currently operates one of the world’s biggest fleets of AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters outside the US. The helicopters were bought as part of a major defence deal signed during 2015-16, with deliveries completed in the following years. India later placed more orders as well.

Often called “flying tanks,” the Apache helicopters are used for close air support, anti-armour missions, and precision strikes. They are equipped with Hellfire missiles, 30mm chain guns, and advanced systems such as the Longbow radar.

These helicopters play an important role along India’s borders with China and also in desert sectors facing Pakistan.

The new support package is expected to help India maintain high readiness levels for the fleet. The helicopters operate in very different conditions, from the freezing Himalayan region to the extreme heat of the Thar Desert, and thus, regular maintenance and logistics support are especially important.

US says deals strengthen strategic partnership

The US Department of State said the proposed sales support America’s foreign policy and national security goals by strengthening ties with India, which Washington considers a “Major Defence Partner.”

“These proposed sales will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats,” the department said.

The US also said India would have “no difficulty” using the support services and equipment within its armed forces. “India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” the State Department said.

The US also clarified that the proposed support sales would not change the military balance in the region and would not negatively affect American defence readiness.

Why the M777 howitzers matter

India had signed a USD 737 million deal in 2016 to buy 145 M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers. The artillery guns became one of India’s first major US weapons purchases after defence ties between the two countries started growing stronger.

One of the biggest strengths of the M777 is its lightweight design. Weighing under 4,200 kilograms, the gun can be easily moved by helicopters or C-17 aircraft. This gives India a major advantage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Indian forces have already integrated the guns with locally made ammunition and have used them in several high-altitude military exercises.

The latest announcement comes at a time when defence cooperation between India and the US has been steadily expanding. Over the years, India has reduced some of its dependence on Russian military equipment and increased purchases from the US.