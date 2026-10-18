India’s defence procurement approvals have crossed Rs 18 lakh crore since 2023-24, pointing to a large business opportunity for domestic manufacturers. But these approvals do not mean companies have already received contracts worth that amount. The next challenge is turning pending proposals into firm orders. Kotak Institutional Equities says in its recent report that the timing of major contract awards will be important for defence companies’ future growth.

The brokerage identifies four major programmes worth a combined Rs 1.5 lakh crore that were awaiting Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) clearance when the report was published. It says timely awards will be critical to supporting companies’ revenues in 2028-29, especially for those that need new orders as they complete existing projects.

The report does not say how much of the Rs 18 lakh crore-plus in approvals has already turned into signed contracts. But its key message is clear: a large procurement pipeline signals opportunity, but companies’ growth depends on when they receive orders and execute the work.

What the Rs 18 lakh crore figure represents

Kotak’s figure refers to cumulative Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) approvals since 2023-24, covering platforms, radars, electronic warfare systems, helicopters and naval programmes. The brokerage describes this as a broad opportunity for Indian defence companies, rather than an equivalent amount of business already secured by manufacturers.

Its annual data show approvals of Rs 4.844 lakh crore in 2023-24, Rs 2.485 lakh crore in 2024-25 and Rs 9.28 lakh crore in 2025-26. Another Rs 1.62 lakh crore in 2026-27 up to the report date brings the combined total above Rs 18 lakh crore. The 2026-27 figure is a partial-year number and should not be compared directly with completed financial years.

The numbers underline the scale of procurement planning. They do not, by themselves, establish when companies will receive orders, how work will be divided among manufacturers or when the resulting production will generate revenue.

Kotak says AoNs typically convert into contracts with a one-to-two-year lag. That makes conversion, rather than the size of the approval pipeline alone, central to assessing the next phase of industry growth.

A Rs 1.5 lakh crore queue brings the issue into focus

The clearest illustration is the group of four programmes Kotak identifies as awaiting CCS clearance:

Project 75(I) submarines

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM)

Next Generation Corvettes

Survey vessels

Their combined estimated award value is Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The largest is the approximately Rs 90,000 crore Project 75(I) submarine programme. Kotak identifies Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems as the likely recipients. Its scale makes the programme particularly consequential for Mazagon Dock’s future order book.

The QRSAM programme is estimated at Rs 30,000 crore. According to the report, Bharat Electronics (BEL) would receive the full order, with roughly Rs 10,000 crore of work to be executed by Bharat Dynamics. That execution arrangement should not be read as an additional Rs 10,000 crore programme on top of the overall award.

The remaining programmes are the approximately Rs 25,000 crore Next Generation Corvette order, for which the report’s table identifies Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard as likely beneficiaries, and a Rs 5,000 crore survey-vessel order associated with Cochin Shipyard. These are prospective awards as described in the brokerage firm’s report, not confirmed contracts.

BEL shows why sales growth is not enough

Bharat Electronics illustrates the difference between executing existing business and securing future work. Kotak expects the company’s revenue for the quarter ended September 2026 to increase 16% year on year to around Rs 6,720 crore. Yet the report puts its year-to-date order inflows at approximately Rs 7,300 crore, down 44% from a year earlier. It identifies the award of the QRSAM contract as a key focus for investors.

Those figures are not contradictory. Revenue reflects work being executed, while fresh orders provide visibility into future activity. A company can therefore report healthy sales growth even as its order replenishment weakens.

Kotak also attributes BEL’s lower quarterly order inflows partly to an unfavourable comparison base. The decline should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of a sector-wide procurement slowdown. Nevertheless, it explains why the timing of a large award can matter more to the company’s medium-term outlook than a strong quarterly revenue forecast alone.

Shipbuilders face a replenishment challenge

The dependence on large awards is particularly visible among shipbuilders. Kotak forecasts broadly flat September-quarter revenue for Mazagon Dock and flags its declining order book as a concern. Existing execution is expected to be driven by P17A frigates, P15B destroyers and an ONGC order. The brokerage identifies Project 75(I) as its most important catalyst for accelerating revenue growth from FY2028-29.

Cochin Shipyard presents a different near-term picture. Kotak expects revenue growth of around 11%, supported by shipbuilding activity and steady ship repair execution. However, it highlights the survey-vessel order and a medium-term Rs 32,000 crore Landing Platform Dock opportunity as important sources of future business. The latter is an opportunity identified by the brokerage, not an awarded contract.

Together, these cases show why a large national approval pipeline does not eliminate company-specific order-book risks. The relevant question is which programmes move forward, when they are awarded and which manufacturers secure the work.

Spending momentum remains supportive

The concern is not that government defence spending has stalled. Kotak says defence capital expenditure increased 37% year on year during the first five months of 2026-27 (April–August 2026). However, only 31% of the annual budget estimate had been utilised, suggesting a stronger spending pace would be needed later in the year.

The brokerage also points to a recent Rs 1.1 lakh crore procurement clearance, with nearly 98% earmarked for domestic industry. That supports the long-term opportunity for Indian manufacturers, although domestic procurement plans still need to translate into specific awards and execution schedules. Rising expenditure and expanding approvals therefore provide supportive conditions. Neither measure, on its own, answers how quickly an individual company’s prospective pipeline will become firm business.

Contract awards are only part of the journey

Even securing orders does not remove execution constraints. For Hindustan Aeronautics, Kotak identifies GE engine supplies and the resolution of Tejas Mk1A missile-integration issues as important to accelerating deliveries.

Kotak expects Solar Industries’ defence revenue to rise around 120% year on year in the September quarter, partly because the comparison period did not include Pinaka order execution. The quarterly revenue figures cited here are Kotak’s forecasts, not reported results.

There are three distinct stages: approving a defence purchase, awarding a contract and executing the work to generate revenue.