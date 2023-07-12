In Paris, IAF’s Rafales, Tri-services contingent practice for Bastille Day parade – see pics, video

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark France trip, Indian Air Force’s Rafales were seen practicing over Parisian skies on Wednesday. The IAF took to Twitter to post photos of the practice session. French Rafales can also be seen the photos. The practice session was conducted to achieve impeccable synchronisation for the July 14 event. PM Modi is the ‘Guest of Honour’ for this year’s parade.

"But for the wings, we would have been closer !" IAF & French Air Force Rafales practise over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the upcoming Bastille Day Parade.

Apart from the Rafales, the Tri-services contingent was also seen practicing in the French capital on Wednesday. According to a video posted by news agency ANI, the Indian contingent marched to the tune of iconic ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Humara’.