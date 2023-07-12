scorecardresearch
In Paris, IAF’s Rafales, Tri-services contingent practice for Bastille Day parade – see pics, video

The practice session was conducted to achieve impeccable synchronisation for the July 14 event.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark France trip, Indian Air Force’s Rafales were seen practicing over Parisian skies on Wednesday. The IAF took to Twitter to post photos of the practice session. French Rafales can also be seen the photos. The practice session was conducted to achieve impeccable synchronisation for the July 14 event. PM Modi is the ‘Guest of Honour’ for this year’s parade.

Apart from the Rafales, the Tri-services contingent was also seen practicing in the French capital on Wednesday. According to a video posted by news agency ANI, the Indian contingent marched to the tune of iconic ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Humara’.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 11:03 IST

