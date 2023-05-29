Icebound Warriors: Soul of Steel Team’s Expedition in Uttarakhand’s Frozen Realms



Huma Siddiqui

New Delhi, May 29,

The Soul of Steel team is currently undertaking an expedition in Uttarakhand’s untamed wilderness. Their journey on the Amritganga Glacier is a test of their skills and endurance as they explore uncharted territory.



The team consists of 23 individuals from various parts of India, accompanied by experienced instructors from the Indian Army and CLAW Global. Their objective is to challenge themselves and inspire others through their adventure.



Located in Gamshali, a region known for mountaineering and glacier activities, the team is undergoing rigorous Ice Craft training. They are mastering icy slopes, navigating glaciers, and building snow shelters to enhance their survival skills in the frozen environment. The Amritganga Glacier serves as their training ground, fostering teamwork and resilience.

After months of preparation, the team aims to conquer an unexplored peak. However, their mission is intended to extend beyond personal achievement. The Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge aims to promote adventure sports in remote border regions and empower youth, aligning with the objectives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vibrant village programme. The expedition seeks to bring progress and development to these areas.



The closing ceremony of the Himalayan Challenge, scheduled for June 17th and 18th, will mark the end of the journey for the Soul of Steel team. It will also signify the inauguration of the Human Ability Biome-Himalayan, reflecting their commitment to the growth and development of border regions. As part of the celebration, participants from diverse backgrounds will engage in activities such as rock climbing.

The Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge aims to showcase the determination and endurance of the human spirit. It is meant to demonstrate the participant’s ability to conquer the icy heights of glaciated, snowbound terrains, serving as an inspiration to others. This expedition aims to offer an opportunity for personal growth and exemplifies the potential for greatness