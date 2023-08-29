IAF Helicopters Lead the Way: Rescuing Himachal Pradesh in Times of Disaster

When heavy rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh in July 2023, the Indian Air Force (IAF) swiftly came to the rescue. Two Mi-17 V5, one Mi-17 1V, and two Cheetah helicopters were deployed between July 11 and 31. They carried out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, saving lives in Chandratal and Samundar Tapu Axis.

The IAF dropped essential supplies, conducted air assessments, and transported disaster relief teams. Notably, the Chief Minister and state leaders joined helicopter missions to assess the situation firsthand. Sustenance rations and medicines reached remote areas, providing relief to stranded citizens in the Sainj Sector. In total, 116 sorties were flown, 306 people were rescued, and over 30 tons of relief material was delivered.

August brought fresh challenges as flash floods struck Fatehpur and Indora districts due to a cloud burst. On August 15, IAF recommenced disaster relief operations. With precision, one Chinook helicopter transported 3 tons of excavation equipment and 18 troops to clear debris in Shimla. Mi-17 1V helicopters, stationed at Pathankot, conducted intensive rescue missions, saving over 1000 civilians. The Garud team played a critical role in winching and ground rescues, while Mi-17 1V helicopters provided immediate evacuation for two civilians in Kullu. With 77 sorties and 39.5 hours of flying time, the IAF airlifted 3 tons of load, exhibiting their unwavering commitment.

From August 24, the state government sought assistance again, requesting relief operations in flood-stricken regions. Over three days, IAF focused on airdropping rations and pre-prepared food items. Collaborating closely with state officials, the IAF brought relief to Mandi District, even airlifting four critical patients to PGI Chandigarh. In this high-tempo effort, IAF Mi-17 aircrews dropped over 20 tons of food, embodying their dedication to serving the people.

