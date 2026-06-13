The Indian Air Force‘s AN-32 transport aircraft on Saturday met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. According to emerging reports, the aircraft reportedly caught fire immediately after landing inside the airbase parameters. While the IAF had initially stated that further details were awaited following the mishap, emergency response teams and fire tenders are currently on-site handling the situation.

According to ANI, there is no immediate official word on casualties, the extent of damage or the cause of the incident. The news agency also said that firefighting operations are underway at the accident site.

(This is a developing story. More updates will soon be added.)