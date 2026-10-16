The Indian Army took delivery of 450 Nagastra 1R loitering munitions — significantly boosting its short-range precision-strike capabilities. The missiles were developed indigenously by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited for kamikaze-style attacks against enemy targets. Loitering munitions have assumed an increasingly important role in modern warfare and even played a role during Operation Sindoor.

According to the Department of Defence Production, loitering munitions are aerial weapons equipped with a built in warhead. It is also known as a suicide drone, kamikaze drone, or exploding drone — designed to ‘loiter’ in a specified area until a target is identified.

“These munitions offer faster reaction times against concealed targets that appear briefly, without requiring high value assets to be near the target area. Additionally, they allow for more precise targeting, as the attack can be adjusted or aborted mid-flight,” the DDP website explains.

Variants used by India:

Nagastra

Nagastra 1R

Nagastra FPV

Nagastra 1B

Man Portable LMS

Nagastra 2

Nagastra 2B

Nagastra 3

According to defence officials, the Nagastra -1 can neutralize any hostile threat with GPS-enabled precision strike with an accuracy of 2m in its ‘kamikaze’ mode. The man-portable fixed-wing electric UAV of weight 9 kg has an endurance of 30 min, a man-in-loop range of 15 km and an autonomous mode range of 30 km. Its electric propulsion system provides a low acoustic signature to make it undetectable by the enemy at a height of more than 200 metres.

India’s first indigenous loitering munition

One of the first major foreign procurement of loitering munitions came in 2009 as the Indian Air Force signed a $100 million deal with Israel Aerospace Industries AI Harop ‘suicide’ drones. The weapons were designed as a cross between drones and missiles — reportedly deployed during Operation Sindoor to neutralise Pakistani air defense systems. The Indian military has also expanded its arsenal over the past few years by placing orders for locally assembled and joint-venture systems.

News agency ANI reported in June 2024 that the first indigenous loitering munition — known as Nagastra–1 — had been delivered to the Indian Army. The military had placed an order for Solar Industries’ subsidy Economics Explosives Limited to supply 480 loiter munitions under Emergency Procurement Powers.

According to a subsequent report by Financial Express, Solar Industries India had also announced in December 2024 that it had secured export orders worth Rs 2,039 crore for the supply of advanced defence products. These were set to be delivered by the company and its subsidy (Economic Explosives Limited or EEL) over the next four years. The announcement came mere weeks after Solar Industries said it had secured a Rs 399.4 crore export order that must be completed within three years.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted in January this year that Nagastra drones were used during Operation Sindoor. He revealed that the missiles manufactured by the Solar Group had accurately struck terrorist targets — thereby proving its strategic capability. Singh also noted that more advanced versions of Nagastra were now being developed.

The May 2025 clash had also prompted the government to boost its military arsenal — using emergency procurement powers to order small loitering munitions and mini surveillance drones from domestic private sector companies. The two contracts were reportedly worth a collective Rs 295 crore.

According to reports, the first deal was struck with Nagpur-based Solar Defence and Aerospace for 450 Nagastra-1R loitering munitions or kamikaze drones that are capable of night operations at a cost of Rs 158 crore. The second deal was reportedly worth Rs 137 crore and struck with ideaForge Technology for hybrid mini unmanned aerial vehicle systems that are variants of the Switch drones with vertical take-off and landing capabilities.

Record Rs 1,577 crore contract

The Defence Ministry also signed contracts with TATA Advanced Systems and NIBE earlier this year for procurement of loiter munition systems, weapons and other accessories. According to a PIB release shared on August 14, the Rs 1,577 crore deal will be procured under the Buy (Indian) category through Fast Track Procedure.

“The Loiter Munition System is a critical equipment developed to enhance the capability of the artillery regiments — thereby strengthening the overall operational effectiveness of the Indian Army…The procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising and empowering Indian defence industries,” the press note reiterated.

It is believed to be the largest single one-time order for long-range loitering munitions in the country. The Defence Acquisition Council had also accorded an Acceptance of Necessity for various proposals in December 2025 — amounting to a total of about Rs 79,000 crore. The list included procurement of loiter munition systems for artillery regiments.

Need for emergency procurement

India had fast-tracked emergency financial limits after Operation Sindoor in 2025 — concluding procurement contracts worth Rs 1981.90 crore under the Emergency Procurement mechanism. Key equipment being procured included integrated drone detection and interdiction systems, low level lightweight radars, very short range air defence systems and loitering munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing systems and various categories of drones.

According to an analysis shared recently by the Impact and Policy Research Institute, assessments after Operation Sindoor highlighted military requirements “in areas including unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS and loitering munitions. The report added that these gaps should not be attributed solely to procurement delays — also reflecting evolving operational requirements and emerging technology needs.

“These shortcomings show that the acquisition system can struggle when technology develops faster than established procurement cycles. The Defence Acquisition Procedure’s 2026 TRL-based acquisition and Fast Track provisions are intended to address this, but their effectiveness will depend on how quickly they can move genuinely emerging technologies from development to deployment,” IMPRI added.