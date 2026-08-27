‘Akash’ missile has become more relevant as India strengthens its air-defence network against evolving threats from drones, cruise missiles, fighter aircraft and other stand-off weapons. Its operational role in ‘Operation Sindoor‘ has reinforced its position within India’s layered air-defence architecture, alongside long-range systems, radars, counter-drone platforms and command-and-control networks.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Akash gives India a mobile, indigenous medium-range shield for protecting military formations, strategic sites and critical infrastructure.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities report (aerospace on defence), the existing system has a range of roughly 25-45 km, while Akash-NG is expected to extend coverage to 70-80 km. Its combination of domestic manufacturing, lower cost and combat credibility is strengthening its potential as an export platform for friendly countries seeking an affordable air-defence solution.

With more than 96 per cent indigenous content, Akash also reduces dependence on expensive imported systems and offers India greater control over production, upgrades, maintenance and missile replenishment.

Akash proves its mettle against drone and missile threats

Operation Sindoor gave Akash its strongest public validation yet. Indian air defence units used the system to counter swarms of drones and missile threats from Pakistan, and defence officials described its performance as stellar and highly effective in repelling aerial attacks.

That combat experience matters because Akash was designed for exactly this kind of environment. Its dense, layered, fast-changing threat scenarios where multiple targets may need to be engaged simultaneously and ability to operate in a shoot-and-scoot posture, along with indigenous supply certainty, makes it especially valuable for India’s defence planners.

Cost advantage of Akash missile

One of Akash’s biggest strengths is economics. The missile is widely regarded as far cheaper than imported peers such as Patriot, with analysts and defence veterans repeatedly highlighting that it delivers comparable operational value at roughly a tenth of the cost. That affordability gives India the ability to deploy more batteries, strengthen coverage across wide geography, and preserve long-term sustainment without depending on foreign logistics chains.

The lower unit cost also makes Akash attractive for export customers. Armenia has already signed up for 15 Akash-1S systems in a deal worth about US$720 million, with deliveries beginning in 2024. India is also in talks with Brazil on co-development and co-production, while a Philippines deal worth around US$200 million is expected in 2026, building on the success of BrahMos exports.

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Global interest and strategic significance

Interest in Akash is expanding well beyond these confirmed and near-term deals. Countries such as Egypt, Vietnam and several others across Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East are reportedly in the pipeline, drawn by Akash’s combination of battlefield credibility, local production scale and competitive pricing. The export story is being strengthened by India’s growing reputation as a reliable defence supplier capable of delivering systems that are both operationally proven and cost-competitive.

What sets Akash apart is not only the technology but also the strategic signal it sends. It shows that India can design, build, deploy and export a sophisticated air defence system with very high domestic content, while retaining the flexibility to upgrade and adapt it for future requirements.

For India, Akash is more than a missile system as it is a force multiplier and an industrial success story. Based on the details mentioned in Kotak report, it reduces import dependence, strengthens sovereign supply chains and provides a scalable answer to drones, aircraft and cruise missile threats across a wide theatre of operations. With its proven performance in Operation Sindoor and rising global interest, Akash is now positioned as one of the strongest examples of India’s self-reliant defence capability.