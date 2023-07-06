Historic Milestone: IIT Madras Pioneers International Campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania

Marking a significant milestone in educational diplomacy, the first-ever campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) outside India is set to be established in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, IIT Madras, and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MoEVT) of Zanzibar was signed today, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

This historic collaboration reflects the enduring friendship between India and Tanzania, while emphasizing India’s commitment to fostering strong people-to-people ties across Africa and the Global South.

Financial Express Online had reported over the weekend about the opening of the IIT campus in Zanzibar.

The MoU signing involved Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement) of IIT Madras, and Khalid Masoud Wazir, Acting Principal Secretary of MoEVT Zanzibar. It was signed in the presence of Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, and Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes the internationalization of Indian universities and encourages high-performing institutions to establish campuses abroad.



The partnership aims to bring IIT Madras’ exceptional educational expertise to Africa, addressing the pressing needs of the region. Under the guidance and curriculum of IIT Madras, the campus in Zanzibar will offer interdisciplinary degrees and award IIT Madras degrees to enrolled students.

Financial Support

The establishment will be financially supported by the government of Zanzibar-Tanzania, while IIT Madras will oversee academic programs, student selection, and pedagogical aspects. With plans to launch programs in October 2023, the campus anticipates attracting a diverse cohort of students from Africa and beyond, including Indian students.

Beyond its impact on education, the IIT campus in Zanzibar holds immense potential to elevate India’s global reputation and diplomatic relations. The collaboration is expected to foster research collaborations with leading academic institutions worldwide, enriching the quality of education and research at IIT Madras. As a world-class higher education and research institution, the campus will embody India’s aspirations in higher education and innovation, exemplifying the country’s commitment to developing competencies that meet emerging global requirements. This landmark endeavor signifies the growing influence of Indian education on the international stage and sets a remarkable precedent for future collaborations between nations.