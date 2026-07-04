The Centre on Friday approved defence acquisition proposals worth around Rs 52,000 crore, giving a major push to the armed forces’ efforts to strengthen air defence, counter-drone capabilities and surveillance as India continues to sharpen its military preparedness amid evolving regional security challenges.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN)—the first stage of procurement approval—for a range of systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

For the Army, the approvals focus heavily on countering emerging aerial and mechanised threats. Among the key clearances is the procurement of the Akash Tarang anti-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) electronic warfare system, designed to detect, jam and neutralise hostile drones that have emerged as a growing battlefield challenge.

The Army will also acquire the indigenous Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) weapon system, Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), Active Protection Systems for tanks and jet-powered kamikaze drones.

The defence ministry said the acquisitions are intended to improve the Army’s ability to counter mechanised formations, defend against a spectrum of aerial threats and enhance the survivability of armoured platforms. The jet-based loitering munitions are expected to provide greater electronic warfare capability while offering a relatively cost-effective strike option.

The Navy’s modernisation package includes procurement of Multi Influence Ground Mines, Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems and the establishment of a Land Based Testing Facility for electric propulsion systems.

Officials said the sea mines would strengthen maritime denial capabilities, while shipborne drones equipped with advanced sensors would improve surveillance and situational awareness at sea. The testing facility is expected to support the development and validation of propulsion technologies for future naval platforms.

For the Air Force, the Council approved the acquisition of Fixed-Wing High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (FW-HAPS), which are capable of remaining airborne for extended periods to undertake persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The platforms can also support telecommunications and remote sensing operations, providing an alternative to conventional satellite-based capabilities for selected missions.

The approvals come against the backdrop of India’s continuing emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing and the rapid evolution of modern warfare, where drones, electronic warfare and networked surveillance systems are playing an increasingly decisive role.

An Acceptance of Necessity does not amount to a purchase order but serves as the government’s in-principle approval for initiating the procurement process. The proposals will now move through subsequent stages, including the issuance of tenders, evaluation and contract negotiations before final acquisition.