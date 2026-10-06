The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed a Rs 661.50 crore contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) for the procurement of BrahMos Fire Control Systems and launchers for Indian Navy ships.

The contract was signed on October 6 in New Delhi under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, according to the Ministry of Defence. The procurement will provide BrahMos fire control systems and launchers for Indian Navy ships and is aimed at strengthening the Navy’s maritime strike capabilities.

68% indigenous content

According to the Defence Ministry, the project will have a minimum indigenous content of 68%. The procurement is expected to encourage the participation of Indian industries, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the ministry said.

The project is also expected to generate employment over a period of three years. According to the Defence Ministry, the contract marks a step towards increasing the indigenous content of advanced military technology and strengthening India’s maritime security architecture and defence capabilities.

BrahMos system on frontline warships

The BrahMos system fitted onboard various frontline warships is the Indian Navy’s primary Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) system for maritime strike operations, the ministry said.

The weapon system is capable of engaging both land and sea targets from extended ranges and at supersonic speeds, with the ministry highlighting its precision in targeting. The latest contract covers the Fire Control System and launchers for the BrahMos system rather than the missile itself, according to the PIB release.

Focus on indigenisation

The contract has been placed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, with the specified minimum indigenous content of 68%.

The Defence Ministry said the procurement would promote active participation by Indian industries, including MSMEs, while generating employment over the next three years. The ministry described the contract as a milestone in its ongoing efforts to indigenise advanced military technology and strengthen India’s maritime security capabilities.