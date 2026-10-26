The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 2.12 lakh crore for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, with around 82% of the proposed procurement value earmarked for sourcing from Indian industry.

The approvals cover a huge range of military equipment, including Army surveillance drones, long-range kamikaze drone systems, self-propelled tracked guns, counter-drone systems, Navy missile decoys, helicopters and air defence systems for the Indian Air Force.

According to the Defence ministry, the proposed acquisitions are intended to strengthen operational mobility, surveillance, air defence and combat capabilities across the three services.

The AoNs were accorded at the DAC meeting held on October 26, 2026. The approvals represent an in-principle clearance for the proposed acquisitions and do not, by themselves, constitute final contract awards.

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Army gets nod for surveillance drones, kamikaze systems and tracked guns

The Indian Army received approvals for a wide range of equipment, including High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs), a Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System, a Gun Shot Response System (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS), platform-based Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), a Long Range Unmanned Aerial System Brick, surveillance UAVs, an Integrated Surveillance and Strike System and a Long Range Kamikaze Drone System.

The proposed High Mobility Vehicles are expected to improve the Army’s operational mobility and logistical support, particularly in challenging terrain. The Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System is intended to provide mechanised formations with mobility and firepower suited to their operational requirements.

The Gun Shot Response System is expected to act as a force multiplier by providing real-time situational awareness. The system is intended to help forces identify and respond to threats more effectively.

The Army’s air defence and counter-drone capabilities also feature prominently in the approvals. The VSHORADS will be used to engage emerging small aerial threats, while the platform-based C-UAS is intended to improve the survivability of tanks on the modern battlefield.

The proposed surveillance and drone systems are expected to strengthen the Army’s surveillance and targeting capabilities. The Long Range Kamikaze Drone System and Integrated Surveillance and Strike System form part of the wider set of capabilities for which the DAC has granted in-principle approval.

The Light Multi Role Helicopters are intended for use by both the Army and the Air Force. Their roles will include reconnaissance and surveillance, combat operations, search and rescue of troops, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Navy’s missile defence gets a boost from active decoy system

For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of an Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS), along with other major naval platforms.

The AODS is intended to strengthen the credibility of the Navy’s anti-missile defence, particularly against modern anti-ship missiles used by adversaries. The system is designed to support the protection of naval assets against incoming missile threats.

The Defence ministry said the major naval platforms covered by the approvals would be indigenously designed and constructed. These platforms are expected to incorporate modern warfare capabilities and enhance the Navy’s combat effectiveness.

The approvals add to the proposed equipment requirements across the maritime domain, although the ministry’s announcement did not disclose the number, specifications or individual costs of the platforms and systems cleared.

Air Force approvals cover helicopters, air defence and weather radars

The Indian Air Force received AoNs for helicopters, air defence systems, weapons and a Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System.

The proposed Special Utility Helicopters are intended to meet the Air Force’s air transport requirements. The Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas, helping improve access to weather information in operationally important locations.

The approvals also include air defence systems and weapons aimed at strengthening the IAF’s air defence and war-fighting capabilities.

The Defence ministry did not provide a detailed breakdown of the estimated costs, quantities or procurement timelines for the individual Air Force proposals.

Indian industry to account for around 82% of proposed procurement

One of the key features of the latest approvals is the emphasis on domestic sourcing. According to the Ministry of Defence, approximately 82% of the procurement covered by the AoNs will be made from Indian industry.

The proposed purchases span several equipment categories, including mobility platforms, artillery systems, helicopters, surveillance and strike drones, counter-unmanned aerial systems, naval platforms and air defence equipment.

The domestic sourcing component could create opportunities for Indian defence manufacturers and their supply chains as the proposals progress through the acquisition process. However, the eventual distribution of contracts among public-sector manufacturers, private-sector companies and smaller suppliers will depend on the specific procurement decisions and subsequent contracting process.