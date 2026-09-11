India is building a home-grown, high-tech shield for its frontiers. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a full stack of indigenous technologies—from smart sensors and advanced radars to artificial intelligence (AI) and laser-based counter-drone systems—to strengthen surveillance and response along the country’s long and difficult borders.

BK Das, Director General of DRDO’s Electronics & Communication Systems, told ANI that the focus is no longer on isolated gadgets but on an integrated security architecture.

“India has a huge border which is our responsibility to protect and this is achieved not only with infrastructure but also with technology,” Das said.

DRDO is working across the “entire security chain”- detecting and tracking intruders, relaying threat data in real time, and neutralising hostile systems when needed.

From fibre-optic fences to space-grade radars

The sensor suite under development is broad and layered:

Fibre-optic intruder detection systems that can sense movement and tampering along fence lines.

High-resolution cameras and infrared tracking for day-and-night monitoring.

Hyperspectral and multispectral imaging to pick out camouflaged objects and distinguish materials.

Radar systems, including radar imaging and synthetic aperture radar (SAR), for all-weather, long-range surveillance.

These technologies are meant to work together, creating a continuous “digital fence” that can spot threats even in tough terrain—deserts, mountains, marshes and even dense forests.

Next-generation communications to tie it all together

Sensors are only as good as the networks that carry their data. BK Das said DRDO is also building next-generation communication technologies to ensure that surveillance and detection systems are backed by robust, secure links.

The goal is to ensure that threat information from the border reaches commanders and response teams quickly, safely and without being blocked or intercepted.

Counter-drone systems: From soft kill to lasers

With small drones emerging as a major security challenge, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) are a priority.

“The first generation of counter-drone systems has already been developed, transferred to industry for production and deployed in critical areas,” Das said.

These systems work in a simple sequence as they first detect and identify drones using radar and electro-optic sensors, then analyse the information to assess the threat level before taking further action.

Neutralise with either:

“Soft kill” : Electronic jamming and spoofing to disrupt control and navigation.

: Electronic jamming and spoofing to disrupt control and navigation. “Hard kill”: Directed-energy weapons, including laser systems, to physically disable or destroy the drone.

India has already developed lasers at multiple power levels and is working on more advanced generations.

AI and Algorithms

A key thrust is embedding artificial intelligence and machine learning into border-security systems. “Looking to the future, I think a lot of AI engines we are developing, and a lot of strong algorithms to decide the IFF,” Das said, referring to Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) capabilities.

AI-based systems will help distinguish between civilian movement, wildlife and real threats, while combining data from different radars and sensors to reduce false alarms. This will allow commanders on the ground to make faster decisions. India is also working on advanced radar analysis and the integration of multiple radar technologies to improve tracking accuracy and coverage.

The focus is also on developing completely indigenous systems, which can reduce dependence on imports. A central objective is to keep core technologies within India.

DRDO has identified critical areas where indigenous development is non-negotiable:

Sensors and detection systems

Cameras and imaging payloads

Radar-related chips and electronics

AI/ML algorithms for threat classification

Secure communication systems

“Sooner, all the systems will be completely indigenous and have more power and more autonomy,” Das said.

By retaining control over these technologies, India aims to secure a “decisive edge” in future conflicts and avoid supply-chain vulnerabilities associated with imported defence gear.

India is moving towards a technology-driven and more automated approach to border security, reducing reliance on traditional fences and physical infrastructure. The shift could create bigger opportunities for Indian companies making sensors, radars, lasers and AI software, while bringing DRDO, the armed forces and private manufacturers closer together.

The result could be a faster, smarter and more data-driven border force that can detect and respond to threats quickly while reducing false alarms. In the coming years, India’s border security could increasingly depend not just on fences and posts, but on home-grown chips, software, cameras, radars and lasers.