Companion of the Order: PM Narendra Modi conferred with Fiji’s highest honour

During the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit, Modi had the opportunity to meet with his Fijian counterpart, Prime Minister Rabuka. 

Modi attributed the honor to the people of India and the Fiji-Indian community, acknowledging their crucial role in fostering the enduring bond between the two countries. (Image: PMO Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Companion of the Order, the highest honor of Fiji by Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Monday, recognizing his global leadership.

This rare distinction for a non-Fijian was bestowed upon Modi during his inaugural visit to Papua New Guinea, where he was hosting a significant summit between India and 14 Pacific island nations to further strengthen bilateral ties. 

The Prime Minister’s Office expressed that this recognition was a great honor for India, highlighting that only a select few non-Fijians have received this distinction previously. ”Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership” said the PMO.

Modi attributed the honor to the people of India and the Fiji-Indian community, acknowledging their crucial role in fostering the enduring bond between the two countries.

“Delighted to meet PM @slrabuka of Fiji. We had a great conversation on various topics. The relations between India and Fiji have stood the test of time. We look forward to working together to further cement it in the coming years,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 16:42 IST

