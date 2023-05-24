Carbon Fibre in Aircraft Manufacturing: Know all about it

By Girish Linganna

Carbon fiber is a material that is made up of long, thin strands of carbon that are bonded together. It is very strong and lightweight, making it ideal for use in a variety of applications, including aircraft manufacturing.

Carbon fiber is made by heating a carbon-containing material, such as polyacrylonitrile (PAN), rayon, or pitch, to a very high temperature in an inert atmosphere. This process causes the carbon atoms to bond together and form long, thin strands. The strands are then twisted together to form yarn, which can be woven into fabric or mats. The fabric or mats can then be impregnated with a resin, such as epoxy, to form a composite material.

Carbon fiber composites are very strong and lightweight, and they are also corrosion-resistant and have a good electrical conductivity. This makes them ideal for use in a variety of applications, including:

·Aircraft manufacturing: Carbon fiber is used in a variety of aircraft components, including wings, fuselages, and engine cowlings. It can help to reduce the weight of the aircraft, which can lead to improved fuel efficiency and performance.

·Automotive manufacturing: Carbon fiber is used in a variety of automotive components, including body panels, wheels, and brakes. It can help to reduce the weight of the vehicle, which can lead to improved fuel efficiency and performance.

·Sports equipment: Carbon fiber is used in a variety of sports equipment, including tennis rackets, golf clubs, and bicycles. It can help to make the equipment lighter and stronger, which can improve performance.

· Medical devices: Carbon fiber is used in a variety of medical devices, including implants, prosthetics, and surgical instruments. It can help to make the devices lighter and stronger, which can improve patient outcomes.

Carbon fiber technology is a rapidly developing field, and new applications for carbon fiber are being discovered all the time. As the technology continues to develop, we can expect to see even more use of carbon fiber in a variety of applications.

Also Read Go First has no flight path yet

Carbon Fibre in Aircraft Manufacturing

Carbon fiber is used in a variety of aircraft components, including wings, fuselages, and engine cowlings.

One of the main advantages of using carbon fiber in aircraft manufacturing is that it can help to reduce the weight of the aircraft. This can lead to improved fuel efficiency and performance. Carbon fiber is also very strong, which can help to improve the safety of the aircraft.

However, there are also some disadvantages to using carbon fiber in aircraft manufacturing. Carbon fiber is more expensive than traditional materials, such as aluminum. It is also more difficult to work with, and it can be more difficult to repair.

Overall, the benefits of using carbon fiber in aircraft manufacturing outweigh the disadvantages. Carbon fiber is a strong, lightweight material that can help to improve the fuel efficiency, performance, and safety of aircraft.

Here are some specific examples of how carbon fiber is used in current aircraft manufacturing:

·The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the most well-known example of an aircraft that uses carbon fiber. Its wings, fuselage, and tail are all made from carbon fiber. This helps to reduce the weight of the aircraft by up to 20%, which in turn improves fuel efficiency.

·The Airbus A350 XWB is another aircraft that uses carbon fiber. The A350 XWB’s wings and fuselage are both made from carbon fiber. This helps to reduce the weight of the aircraft by up to 30%, which in turn improves fuel efficiency.

·The Gulfstream G650 is a business jet that uses carbon fiber. The G650’s fuselage is made from carbon fiber, which helps to reduce the weight of the aircraft and improve its performance.

Military Aircrafts

Future military aircraft are expected to be made up of more than two-thirds composite materials, according to some experts. Modern military aircraft, like the F-22, employ carbon Fibre composites for at least a third of its structural components. LCA distinguishes itself from the competition thanks to the composite materials that make up 90% of its surface area and over half of its weight.

The twin-engine, multirole SARAS, re-engineered light transport aircraft will have carbon fibre composite (CFC) wings and be used for both military and civilian purposes. In contrast to other aircraft, it will have a pressurised cabin divider constructed of composite material that will be tested for the first time for this use.

These are just a few examples of how carbon fiber is used in current aircraft manufacturing. As the technology continues to develop, we can expect to see even more aircraft that use carbon fiber.

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, carbon fiber also has a number of other advantages that make it ideal for use in aircraft manufacturing. These advantages include:

·Carbon fiber is corrosion-resistant, which can help to extend the lifespan of aircraft components.

·Carbon fiber is not affected by moisture, which can be a problem in aircraft that operate in wet or humid climates.

· Carbon fiber is a good insulator, which can help to keep the interior of the aircraft cool in hot weather and warm in cold weather.

Overall, carbon fiber is a very versatile and beneficial material that can be used in a variety of aircraft components. As the technology continues to develop, we can expect to see even more aircraft that use carbon fiber.

The author is an Aerospace and Defence Analyst.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.