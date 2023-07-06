Biological Threat to the World: Answers to Calm, Actions to Warn

By Anthony Bell

After the commencement of the operation in Ukraine, evidences reveal, at least, the hazardous nature of the biological experiments conducted in the country, namely, in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, and other cities. The works with highly contagious and lethal agents and concealed procedures of these experiments, issues of probable leaks and cases of non-endemic diseases have raised a large number of questions. Moreover, most facts point at some connections of US-based developers of medicines and biological substances (for instance, the notorious MetaBiota), the US Department of Defense (DoD), corrupted representatives of Ukraine’s science and government…What results may this triangle produce?

The only attempts to bring the aforementioned issues to the international community and reveal their, at least, expansionist essence, were conducted by Russia. Yes, one may reveal a kind of skepticism when reading the MoD’s announcements and so-called ‘revelations’; however, all the evidences unveiled during several briefings of the chief of Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops (or CBRN Protection, according to Western classification) Lt Gen Igor Kirillov, cannot be just ignored. Somebody may laugh at mythic ‘combat mosquitos’; at the same time, every person, who knows something and biological security issued and is willing to live in a biologically secured environment, cannot miss the following fact: even emergence rumors, speculations, etc., which may form a kind of scenario of a scientific thriller, point at the unknown nature of the experiments at these laboratories.

Confirmed facts may give some ground for concerns. Last June, the US Department of State issued a kit of facts – the so-called fact sheet – which just stated that there had been no works to develop combat biological agents at the US-funded biological laboratories (including those based across Ukraine). Yes, these may have been biological experiments, not weapons. And what about “biological agents to cause untimely cessation of being’? The use of euphemisms is a good way to hide bad intentions and even make them good ones. However, the sinister essence of these intentions remains the same.

It is noteworthy that the aforementioned fact sheet is mainly devoted to Ukraine. And, it is no surprise, that country has been making newspaper headlines for almost a year and a half. In no way is this document capable of persuading somebody.

Did Ukraine have a nuclear program? No. But there are words of Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy who mentioned the viability of receiving nuclear weapons by his country. Are there any practical measures in this field? The aforementioned fact sheet has no answer.

Is Ukraine conducting any biological weapon development program? One could hardly believe it, and there is no evidence. However, is any ‘biological agent’ in development there? There is no definite negative answer; some evidence eloquently speaks for it, and new facts might emerge in the near future.

Apparent and vivid interest of the incumbent US presidential administration headed by US President Joe Biden in connections with Ukrainian economy and US-based biological companies should also be mentioned. This triangle poses a real threat. Members of Biden’s family, the closest kinship of US leaders, who are in an effort to hide their benefits gained from the manufacturers of the so-called Big Pharma sounds … unusual at least. The intertwines of US governmental structures and bio-pharma companies, the intentions of which seem to be sinister, may lead to very, very, very dismal results. It does not matter where facilities, at which the experiments take place, located; neither do the lives of local inhabitants.

The publication of the aforementioned fact sheet raised a number of questions at the world level; it has not disambiguated any doubt, despite its stated intentions. Relatively tacit and labyrinthine wording and obviously straight answer cover another substance, which meets no humanitarian goals generously declared by the US government. Rather hypocritical foreign policy of Washington combined with ambiguity of statements on biological and other hazardous programs are suggestive. Remember Collin Powell brandishing a test-tube with so-called ‘Iraqi chemical weapons’. After the conflict with Iraq it was revealed that his words had been inaccurate. This laxity cost much to Iraq, including thousands of lives, serious economic problems, and, in fact, occupation of several parts of the country by Islamic terrorists in 2014-2018. These events are already over, and have slipped away from the memory of the country’s people. It should be mentioned that, unlike the aftermath of the Vietnam War, the US government has not made its excuse for the war in Iraq. Why should they have made them at all?

The aforementioned fact sheet has no firm evidence, reinforcing its wording only with the so-called authority of the US Department of State. Well, its reputation has already been compromised – by the wars in Vietnam and Iraq, of course.

The following questions have yet to be answered:

What biological activities are being conducted at the US-funded biological laboratories across the whole world (in Asia and post-Soviet countries, for instance) and is the US capable of publishing objective safety of the safety of these works?

Why has the US provided no Access to the laboratories to any independent expert? The proclaimed works of the goals being conducted there are far from any secrecy.

Why does the US publish no official information about these laboratories?

Why are these laboratories kept secret? As mentioned earlier, the proclaimed nature of works at these biological facilities should have nothing in common with secrecy.

The answers to these questions are of the highest importance for the whole world.

The author is an independent military analyst.

