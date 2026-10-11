Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Solar Industries are expected to report strong revenue growth for the July-September 2026 quarter, even as proposed defence orders worth about Rs 1.5 lakh crore await clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage’s report said timely approval and award of these orders would be critical to supporting revenue growth in 2029.

Strong execution drives near-term growth

Kotak expects healthy results for the second quarter of 2026-27 (2Q2027) among the defence companies it covers, supported by continued execution of defence programmes and platform deliveries.

“Solar Industries should lead growth with a sharp ramp-up in defence revenues, while BEL and HAL are expected to deliver healthy double-digit growth, driven by ongoing execution, Tejas trainer deliveries, HTT-40 handovers and Dhruv NG deliveries,” the report stated.

BEL is projected to deliver about 16 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in 2Q2027, broadly in line with its 2027 guidance, with its EBITDA margin improving sequentially to around 28.9 per cent on stronger gross margins.

HAL is expected to post roughly 14 per cent year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 7,560 crore, supported by the handover of two Tejas FOC trainers, three HTT-40 trainers and four Dhruv NG helicopters in September 2026, according to the report.

Solar Industries is seen delivering the steepest revenue growth among the five defence companies covered, with revenue expected to jump about 47 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 120 per cent surge in defence segment revenues as the year-earlier quarter did not include Pinaka order execution.

Shipbuilders depend on large order awards

Among shipbuilders, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) is likely to report revenue broadly unchanged from a year earlier in 2QFY27, with execution driven by P17A frigates, P15B destroyers and the ONGC order. However, a declining order book remains a key concern, Kotak said.

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) is expected to post about 11 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, supported by higher execution of the ASW Corvette and NGMV programmes in shipbuilding and steady momentum in ship repair.

“MDL and CSL remain dependent on large order awards to replenish order books,” Kotak said, adding that timely conversion of big naval orders is needed to offset concerns around future order-book replenishment and sustain long-term growth visibility.

Big-ticket orders awaiting CCS nod

While near-term execution looks strong, several large defence orders are pending CCS clearance, according to the report.

These include:

QRSAM : An estimated Rs 30,000 crore order, with BEL expected to be awarded the entire order (including around Rs 10,000 crore worth of work to be executed by Bharat Dynamics).

: An estimated Rs 30,000 crore order, with BEL expected to be awarded the entire order (including around Rs 10,000 crore worth of work to be executed by Bharat Dynamics). P75I submarine programme : An estimated Rs 90,000 crore order, with MDL and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) identified as the likely joint recipients.

: An estimated Rs 90,000 crore order, with MDL and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) identified as the likely joint recipients. Next-generation corvette programme : An estimated Rs 25,000 crore order for which the report’s order table identifies Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard as the likely winners.

: An estimated Rs 25,000 crore order for which the report’s order table identifies Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Goa Shipyard as the likely winners. Survey vessels: An estimated Rs 5,000 crore order expected to go to Cochin Shipyard.

“Timely award of these orders within the next few months remains critical for 2029 revenues,” the report said.

Company-specific factors Kotak expects investors to watch include:

BEL: Investor focus is likely to remain on the Rs 30,000 crore QRSAM order awaiting CCS approval, particularly as year-to-date order inflows of about Rs 7,300 crore are down 44 per cent year-on-year. Kotak said timely order conversion was critical to maintaining growth visibility.

HAL: Attention is on the pace of GE engine supplies (three deliveries in August) and timely resolution of Tejas Mk1A missile integration issues, which are critical for accelerating deliveries. “HAL remains dependent on faster Tejas Mk1A execution and GE engine supplies,” the note said.

Solar Industries: The company is expected to continue benefiting from defence-led growth, with EBITDA margins seen broadly stable sequentially at around 27.9 per cent, supported by a favourable business mix.

MDL: Investor focus is on the timely award of the roughly Rs 90,000 crore P75I submarine order, which Kotak identifies as the most critical growth catalyst for accelerating revenue growth from 2029.

CSL: Key triggers include the timely award of the Rs 5,000 crore survey vessel order and the medium-term Rs 32,000 crore Landing Platform Dock (LPD) opportunity, which are expected to drive future order inflows and long-term growth visibility.

Precision engineering segment: Aequs, INDO-MIM

Among precision engineering firms, Aequs is expected to deliver revenue growth of around 56 per cent year-on-year, led by aerospace and a ramp-up in its consumer business. INDO-MIM is likely to report revenue growth of about 3 per cent over the previous quarter, with margins remaining dependent on the contribution of the higher-margin defence and medical segments, according to Kotak.

Kotak retained its “Cautious” sector view and left its company estimates, fair values and ratings unchanged.