scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Bastille Day Parade begins in Paris! PM Modi attends iconic celebrations as Chief Guest – Watch BKG

The parade that showcases the military might of France will also see participation of Indian armed forces.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Breaking News, latest news today, latest news, Latest Breaking News, Breaking News, Today Breaking and Latest news, Latest News Today, Latest Breaking News Headlines
Top Trending News Today: From all key weather updates to big development in corporate world to all buzz around ICC ODI World Cup, we bring you all the news as it happens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the venue to take part in the Bastille Day parade celebrations in Paris. PM Modi is the ‘Guest of Honour’ for today’s event. The parade that showcases the military might of France will also see participation of Indian armed forces. The 269-member contingent of tri-service will also see Indian Air Force’s Rafale jets joining their French counterparts in Parisian skies. PM Modi was seen interacting with First Lady Brigitte Macron and other dignitaries.PM Modi along with President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Champs-Elysees.

This is a breaking story. More Information will be added soon…

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 14:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS