Bastille Day Parade begins in Paris! PM Modi attends iconic celebrations as Chief Guest – Watch BKG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the venue to take part in the Bastille Day parade celebrations in Paris. PM Modi is the ‘Guest of Honour’ for today’s event. The parade that showcases the military might of France will also see participation of Indian armed forces. The 269-member contingent of tri-service will also see Indian Air Force’s Rafale jets joining their French counterparts in Parisian skies. PM Modi was seen interacting with First Lady Brigitte Macron and other dignitaries.PM Modi along with President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Champs-Elysees.

This is a breaking story. More Information will be added soon…