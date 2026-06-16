A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California on June 15, 2026, during a routine test mission. All eight people on board are believed to have died. Those aboard included Air Force personnel, government civilians and Boeing employees. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what caused the crash.

The accident has once again drawn attention to the B-52 Stratofortress, one of the oldest military aircraft still in active service.

Known affectionately by crews as the “BUFF,” short for “Big Ugly Fat Fellow,” the aircraft remains an important part of US military power. More than seven decades after its first flight, it continues to serve as one of America’s most important strategic assets, and current plans call for it to remain in service for decades to come.

Born in the early days of the Cold War

The B-52’s story began in 1946 when the US Air Force wanted a long-range bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons across continents. The goal was as simple as to create an aircraft that could strike the Soviet Union directly from American bases.

Boeing initially proposed a turboprop-powered aircraft, but rapid advances in jet technology changed the design. The company eventually settled on a jet-powered bomber with eight engines mounted beneath swept wings. This resulted in the distinctive look that remains instantly recognisable today.

The prototype, known as the YB-52, made its first flight on April 15, 1952. Just months later, the Air Force ordered operational versions. The aircraft officially entered service on June 19, 1955, replacing the Convair B-36 Peacemaker as America’s primary nuclear bomber.

Throughout the Cold War, the B-52 became one of the most visible symbols of American military power.

From Vietnam to Iran – Seven decades of combat

The B-52 first saw combat during the Vietnam War. Its first combat mission took place on June 18, 1965, when 30 bombers launched an attack near South Vietnam. During the war, B-52 crews flew more than 126,000 combat missions and dropped over 2.6 million tons of ordnance. The aircraft played a major role in Operation Linebacker II in 1972, an intense bombing campaign against North Vietnam. Seventeen B-52s were lost to enemy fire during the conflict, according to the Warbird Resource Group.

The aircraft also played a major role in the 1991 Gulf War. Following the September 11 attacks, B-52s were deployed in Afghanistan and later took part in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. More recently, the aircraft was reportedly used in strikes against Iran in 2026.

Boeing’s most enduring military aircraft

The B-52 was designed and built by Boeing. The aerospace company produced 744 aircraft across several versions, with the final aircraft leaving the production line in 1962. Despite no new B-52s being built for more than 60 years, the aircraft remains in frontline service.

The B-52H, built between 1960 and 1962, is the last and most advanced version and the only one still flying today. In the meantime, Being continues to modernise the fleet. In December 2025, the company received a $2.04 billion contract related to the programme that will replace the aircraft’s engines and conduct flight testing.

Largest bombers ever operated by the United States

The B-52H has a wingspan of 185 feet, a length of more than 159 feet and can weigh up to 488,000 pounds at takeoff. Powered by eight engines, the aircraft can reach speeds of around 650 mph and fly at altitudes up to 50,000 feet, according to Air & Space Forces magazine.

The bomber can travel more than 8,800 miles without refuelling and can stay airborne even longer with aerial refuelling. It can carry up to 70,000 pounds of weapons and is operated by a crew of five.

The aircraft can carry nuclear cruise missiles, gravity bombs, precision-guided weapons such as JDAMs, long-range JASSM-ER missiles and future AGM-181 Long Range Stand Off nuclear cruise missiles, according to EBSCO.

Over time, as technology improved, the fleet was made capable of laying mines, conducting maritime surveillance, supporting electronic warfare operations and even providing close air support to troops on the ground.

The B-52 has only ever been operated by the United States Air Force and has never been exported to another country. As of 2026, the Air Force operates 76 B-52H aircraft. These are primarily based at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Edwards Air Force Base in California. The fleet falls under Air Force Global Strike Command.

The fleet, however, regularly participates in training missions with allies including the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The B-52J: A new life for an old bomber

Instead of replacing the B-52, the US Air Force has decided to modernise all 76 aircraft into a new version called the B-52J. In 2021, Rolls-Royce won a $2.6 billion contract to supply about 608 new F130 engines. The new engines are expected to improve fuel efficiency by around 30%, reduce maintenance needs and increase the aircraft’s range, according to Army Recognition.

The aircraft is also receiving a modern AESA radar system, digital avionics, upgraded electronic warfare equipment and new communications systems. These changes are designed to ensure the bomber remains effective for decades to come.

The fleet remains a key part of America’s nuclear deterrent, forming one leg of the country’s nuclear triad alongside land-based missiles and nuclear submarines.