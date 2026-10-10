India’s defence capital expenditure increased 37% year-on-year during the first five months of FY27, but only 31% of the full-year budget estimate had been utilised by the end of the period, according to Kotak Institutional Equities‘ October 4 report on the aerospace and defence sector.

The figures point to a spending cycle that has gathered pace compared with the year-ago period, while a substantial portion of the annual allocation remains to be spent. With 69% of the budget estimate yet to be utilised at the time of the report, the remaining months of FY27 will be important for tracking the pace of expenditure on defence modernisation.

For the defence industry, the implications extend beyond the government’s expenditure figures. Capital spending supports the acquisition of military equipment and can feed into contracts for aircraft, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, ships and submarines. However, the timing of expenditure, procurement approvals and contract awards determines when the spending translates into orders for manufacturers.

Kotak said defence capital expenditure remained a key component of central government capital spending alongside railways. It also said the spending trend indicated the possibility of a stronger pace of expenditure in the second half of FY27.

Defence capital outlay stands at Rs 2.19 lakh crore

The Union Budget for FY27 allocated Rs 2.19 lakh crore for defence capital expenditure, according to the Ministry of Defence’s budget announcement reported by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The allocation was 21.84% higher than the FY26 budget estimate of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. Of the FY27 capital outlay, Rs 1.85 lakh crore was earmarked for capital acquisition, an increase of approximately 24% over FY26.

The capital expenditure allocation is distinct from the Ministry of Defence’s total budget, which stood at Rs 7.85 lakh crore for FY27. The overall allocation also covers revenue expenditure, pensions and other defence-related expenses.

Capital expenditure is particularly relevant to equipment manufacturers because it includes spending on acquiring new military equipment, as well as capital acquisition-related research and development and prototype development.

The 31% utilisation figure cited by Kotak relates to the annual defence capital expenditure budget estimate, not the entire Rs 7.85 lakh crore defence budget. At that point in FY27, approximately 69% of the capital expenditure allocation remained unutilised.

The distinction matters when assessing the pace of defence procurement. A rise in total defence expenditure does not necessarily translate into an equivalent increase in orders for equipment manufacturers, as a significant share of the overall budget is allocated to salaries, pensions, operational requirements and other expenses.

Rs 1.6 lakh crore in procurement approvals during FY27

Alongside the increase in capital expenditure, defence procurement approvals have continued to build up.

Kotak said Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) approvals had crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY27 up to the report date. Cumulative AoN approvals since FY24 had exceeded Rs 18 lakh crore.

AoN is a procurement-stage approval indicating that a proposal is considered necessary for the armed forces. It is an important step in the acquisition process, but it does not by itself constitute a signed contract or an order booked by a company.

Kotak noted that AoN approvals typically take one to two years to convert into contracts. Consequently, the size of the approval pipeline provides visibility into potential future procurement, but the timing of awards remains important for companies planning production and revenue growth.

The report also notes a recent indigenous-focused clearance worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore, with nearly 98% of procurement earmarked for domestic industry, according to Kotak.

The approvals cover a broad range of military requirements, including platforms, radars, electronic warfare systems, helicopters and naval programmes.

For Indian manufacturers, the pipeline creates potential opportunities across complete platforms and the electronics, components and subsystems that support them. The actual benefit to individual companies, however, depends on which firms win the contracts, the scope of their work and the execution schedule.

Rs 1.5 lakh crore in major defence orders await clearance

Despite the sizeable procurement pipeline, several major programmes were awaiting Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) clearance at the time of Kotak’s report.

The brokerage identified four programmes with a combined estimated value of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. These included the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) programme, Project 75(I) submarines, Next Generation Corvettes and Cochin Shipyard’s survey vessel order.

The programmes have implications for defence electronics suppliers, missile manufacturers and naval shipbuilders, making the timing of their award decisions important for future order inflows.

QRSAM: Potential orders for BEL and BDL

Kotak estimated the QRSAM programme at around Rs 30,000 crore, with Bharat Electronics (BEL) expected to receive the entire order and Bharat Dynamics (BDL) expected to execute work worth around Rs 10,000 crore.

The programme is therefore relevant to both companies’ future order pipelines. Kotak said investor attention on BEL was likely to remain focused on the conversion of QRSAM into an order.

The report also noted that BEL’s year-to-date order inflows stood at around Rs 7,300 crore and were down 44% year-on-year. The timing of the QRSAM award is consequently an important factor in assessing the company’s future order inflows.

Project 75(I): Submarine programme worth Rs 90,000 crore

The Project 75(I) submarine programme was estimated at around Rs 90,000 crore. Kotak identified Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems as the likely participants in the award.

For MDL, the programme is significant because the brokerage flagged concerns about the company’s declining order book and the need for fresh orders to support future growth.

Kotak said timely award of the submarine contract was important to accelerating MDL’s revenue growth from FY29.

Next Generation Corvettes: Orders for naval shipbuilders

Kotak estimated the Next Generation Corvette programme at around Rs 25,000 crore, with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard identified as the likely participants.

The programme represents another major potential source of orders for India’s naval shipbuilding industry. The timing of the award will be relevant to the companies’ order-book replenishment and longer-term revenue visibility.

Cochin Shipyard: Survey vessel order

Cochin Shipyard’s survey vessel programme was estimated at around Rs 5,000 crore by Kotak. The brokerage said timely award of the order would be important for the shipyard’s future order inflows. It also identified a larger Landing Platform Dock opportunity as another potential source of business over the medium term.

Together, the four programmes illustrate the difference between a large procurement pipeline and contracts that have actually been awarded. Their estimated values should not be treated as confirmed orders until the relevant procurement decisions and contracts are completed.

Execution and fresh orders will shape company-level growth

Kotak’s report also distinguished between companies that can draw on existing orders and those that require fresh awards to sustain their growth outlook.

For Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the brokerage identified the pace of Tejas Mk1A execution, GE engine supplies and the resolution of missile-integration issues as key factors affecting deliveries.

For BEL, the conversion of the QRSAM programme into an order was a major monitorable. For MDL and Cochin Shipyard, timely award of large naval programmes was important to replenishing order books and maintaining longer-term growth visibility.

The report also noted that Solar Industries, which it expected to benefit from growth in defence revenues. These company-specific factors show why aggregate government expenditure alone cannot explain the timing of business growth across the defence sector.

An increase in capital expenditure can support procurement activity, but individual manufacturers still depend on contract awards, production schedules, component availability and the completion of delivery milestones.

What to watch in the second half of FY27

The remaining months of FY27 will provide a clearer picture of whether defence capital expenditure accelerates sufficiently to utilise a larger share of the annual allocation.

The first indicator will be the monthly pace of expenditure compared with the same period last year. The second will be the conversion of AoN approvals into signed contracts. The third will be the effect of new awards and ongoing execution on the order books of defence manufacturers.

The Ministry of Defence’s Rs 2.19 lakh crore capital outlay provides the budgetary framework for military modernisation, while the Rs 1.6 lakh crore in FY27 AoN approvals cited by Kotak indicates the scale of procurement proposals cleared up to the report date.