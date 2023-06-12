Will Argentina buy Indian fighters or heptrs?  

A high level from state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was in Argentina last week to examine potential cooperation in the areas of Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ and Light Combat Helicopter `Prachand’, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH).

Officials in HAL have confirmed that the team made a presentation in the presence of the Argentine Air Force Chief Brigadier General Xavier Isaac and Indian Ambassador to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia on June 6.

The outcome of the presentations made by HAL and their meetings with the senior Argentine military leadership too is unknown.

The story so far …

The Argentine Air Force has evaluated offers from Russia, India, China, and the US regarding acquiring up to 18 supersonic fighter aircraft. While the Chinese offer reportedly “meets all requirements,” the US is attempting to sell its F-16 aircraft as part of a strategy to counter China’s presence in the Southern Hemisphere.

Defence Minister Jorge Taiana expressed interest in procuring new supersonic fighter aircraft for the Argentine Air Force in the middle of 2022. The need arose when Argentina retired the French Mirage aircraft it had used since the 1970s.



In 2022, the Argentine Ministry of Defence initiated an evaluation procedure for multiple proposals. According to the specialised website Zona Militar, Argentina received four bids from various nations, including the JF-17 Thunder Block III from China, the F-16 MLU from Denmark and the US, the MiG-35 from Russia, and the Tejas from India.



In 2022, Taiana stated that Argentina intended to dispatch technicians from the Argentine Air Force to each nation to evaluate the offered aircraft in person. The JF-17 was evaluated in China in May 2022, and the F-16 was evaluated in Denmark in November. A trip to India, where the HAL Tejas is manufactured, was also planned.



According to reports, the Argentine Air Force rejected only the Russian proposal in 2022. This was primarily due to the conflict in Ukraine and the possibility of Argentina being subjected to unilateral sanctions if it acquired Russian arms.



With the remaining offers still under consideration, the Argentine Air Force is paying close attention not only to the technical specifications of each aircraft model but also to logistical support, required maintenance, and the possibility of a technology transfer for the aircraft’s construction within Argentine territory. Commander Xavier Julián Isaac of the Argentine Air Force has been quoted in a report published in Defensa.com.



The South American nation has received proposals from many countries, however, there is a possibility that India may not be considered for the Light Combat Aircraft and the proposals from the US and China could make the cut.

Why?

The proposals from the US and China match Argentina’s operational requirements and available budget for 18 supersonic fighters. The Argentine Air Force appears to be contemplating both the US F-16 and the Chinese JF-17 Thunder Block III as possible procurement options.

It appears that the procurement process has become a competition between the United States and China, with Argentina’s decision possibly being influenced by the offerings of these two nations.



Based on information in the public domain, while the Chinese aircraft was deemed more suitable for Argentina’s requirements, there are reports that the US has attempted to modify its proposals in an effort to prevent Argentina from purchasing aircraft from China.



According to a report presented to the Chamber of Deputies by the Argentine Chief of Cabinet in September 2022, the JF-17 meets all of the Argentine Air Force’s requirements for a multirole fighter. The report also noted that the Chinese aircraft had the lowest cost per flight hour among the evaluated proposals, costing US$7,600 compared to US$10,000 for the F-16.



According to a report, the JF-17 is equipped with Chinese-made WS-13 engines, ejection seats, and short- to medium-range missiles that are not subject to restrictions. This is significant for Argentina, as one of their fundamental requirements was that the offer be devoid of British-origin components. Since the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom, the British government has prohibited the transfer of military supplies to the Argentine military. This embargo applies not only to British-made military equipment but also to foreign military equipment containing British components.



As with several other fighter-bomber models, the F-16 has ejection seats of British origin, which can be a significant disadvantage. Due to this, the US requires the UK’s sanction before selling the aircraft to Argentina. This is an issue with Indian LCA Tejas too.



It appears to be of utmost importance for the US to finalise the deal, as they have repeatedly emphasised the significance of normalising relations between the United Kingdom and Buenos Aires to sell weapons to Argentina. Marc Stanley, the US ambassador to Buenos Aires, called for a resolution to the Falklands conflict in July 2022, stating that British components prevent the US from selling Argentina’s defence equipment.



Similarly, a report from the US Naval Institute in August 2022, cited by Zona Militar, asserts that the US must pay greater attention to the Southern Cone of South America to prevent China from enhancing its political, economic, and military presence.



The Argentine Air Force will also have to contend with President Alberto Fernández’s position, which in December 2022 sought to diminish the importance of procuring the aircraft.

While the military and specific sectors may prioritise the acquisition for national defence, the president has indicated that other pressing issues and priorities should take precedence over military expenditures. It highlights the complexities of resource allocation and decision-making within a country.

The current position



The current situation is that the US offer for the Danish F-16 is being awaited, whilst China has already made its offer.

Election Year

On October 22 2023, Argentina will hold general elections to elect the president, members of the national congress, and the majority of provincial administrators. Despite being eligible for a second term, the incumbent president, Alberto Fernández, has announced he will not seek reelection. It is unlikely that Argentina will decide to procure a fighter jet for the next one or two years. How this will affect LCA Tejas’s future is unknown.

