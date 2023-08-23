White House announces Joe Biden’s travel plans to India; will arrive Sept 7

US President Joe Biden is set to embark on a journey to India from September 7 to 10. His purpose: attending the highly anticipated G-20 Leaders’ Summit. This significant event will gather prominent leaders from across the globe to deliberate on pressing global issues. Among the key topics on the agenda is the ongoing Ukraine conflict, a matter of great concern.

In an announcement made by the White House on Tuesday, it was revealed that President Biden’s discussions with fellow leaders will encompass a wide spectrum of challenges that demand immediate attention. These encompass not only the aforementioned Ukraine conflict but also the broader issue of climate change. The urgency of transitioning to clean energy and mitigating the far-reaching consequences of climate change cannot be overstated.

This summit, slated to occur on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi, is poised to be a momentous occasion. It marks one of the most substantial gatherings of world leaders on Indian soil and stands as a testament to India’s ascendancy in the global arena.

President Biden, along with other world leaders will delve into collaborative strategies aimed at addressing these global challenges. The statement issued by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlights the gravity of the situation.

Discussions will extend to finding ways to alleviate the economic and social impacts of the Ukraine conflict and harness the combined strength of the G20 to counteract these challenges.

Amidst these deliberations, the matter of enhancing the capacity of multilateral development institutions will also be examined. The spotlight will be on institutions such as the World Bank, which play a pivotal role in combating poverty and managing global predicaments. The collective objective is to ensure that these institutions are better equipped to navigate the intricate terrain of global challenges.

President Biden’s presence in New Delhi offers an opportune moment to reaffirm the United States’ firm commitment to the G20. Furthermore, it signifies the recognition of the G20 as a paramount platform for economic cooperation on a global scale. This recognition is underscored by the announcement that the United States will host the G20 in 2026.

The US President will skip the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia and straight to New Delhi, while Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the US at the summit.

In conclusion, President Biden’s forthcoming visit to India for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit is a significant moment in addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. The summit serves as a reminder of the power of collective action and international cooperation in overcoming obstacles that transcend borders. The commitment of world leaders to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborate on strategies underscores the importance of this event in shaping a more secure and sustainable future.