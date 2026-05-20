India’s defence research agency DRDO has completed development trials of its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3, marking a crucial step in the country’s push for indigenous drone warfare and precision strike capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the successful tests as a “strategic milestone” towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The missile was conducted in both Air-to Ground and Air-to Air modes at a DRDO test range near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, as per the Defence Ministry. The trials showcased the missile’s ability to engage multiple target types, including tanks, helicopters, drones, and other airborne threats.

The tests were carried out using an integrated Ground Control System (GCS), which was used to command and control the missile system during operations. According to the Defence Ministry, the control system consists of automated launch and readiness technologies aimed at enhancing operational response during missions.

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What can the new DRDO missile do?

The ULPGM-V3 has been designed to be launched from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones. In simpler terms, it is a precision-guided missile that is capable of hitting targets on the ground as well as enemy aerial platforms.

The Air-to-Ground version has been developed primarily for anti-tank operations, whereas the Air-to Air mode is for engaging drones, helicopters, and other airborne targets.

The growing significance of drone-based combat systems in modern warfare, especially after conflicts in West Asia and Eastern Europe demonstrated the role of UAV’s in surveillance and precision strike.

Development trials of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile-V3 in Air-to-Ground & Air-to-Air modes was successfully completed at DRDO test range near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Hl3AuJhsMP — DRDO (@DRDO_India) May 19, 2026

DRDO ties up with Bharat Dynamics and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Limited

DRDO, in partnership with Bharat Dynamics and Adani Defence Systems& Technologies Limited has worked for the missile’s development and production. The missile system was integrated with UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies for the trials.

The missile was developed by Research Centre Imarat along with several multiple DRDO laboratories, including the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL).

According to the PIB, the missile has been built entirely through India’s domestic defence ecosystem with contributions from MSMEs and local industries. Officials stated that successful trials confirmed that the supply chain is now ready for serial production.

Key facts about ULPGM-V3 missile