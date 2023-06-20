What is the GE-F414 Engine that India will get this week?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on a two nation tour on June 20. The first stop is the US where the focus is going to be on defence and security, maritime domain awareness and space among other areas.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that a deal between the US engine manufacturer General Electric and state owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to be announced on June 22 at the end of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and the US President Joe Biden. The deal is about manufacturing jet engines in India for Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ Mk2 and later for AMCA.

About The F414-GE-INS6

This is an Indian-specific version of the F414-GE-100 turbofan engine, which is used to power the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. The INS6 variant has a number of improvements, including:



A higher thrust rating of 22,000 pounds (98 kN)



A Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) system



Single-engine safety features



The F414-GE-INS6 is being used to power the Indian Air Force’s Tejas Mk2 and it is also being considered for use in the KAI KF-21 Boramae fighter jet program.



The F414-GE-INS6 is a reliable and powerful engine that is well-suited for use in a variety of fighter aircraft. It is expected to provide the Tejas Mk2 with the performance and operational capability it needs to meet the challenges of modern air combat



A few reasons why India opted for the F414-GE-INS6 engine

Performance

The F414-GE-INS6 is a high-performance engine that provides the Tejas Mk II with the thrust and power it needs to meet India’s demanding Air Force and Naval requirements. It has a thrust-to-weight ratio of 9.4:1, which gives the Tejas Mk II excellent acceleration and climb performance. It also has a high top speed of Mach 2.0 and a range of over 1,000 miles.



Reliability

The F414-GE-INS6 has a proven track record of reliability. It has over 10 million hours of flight time accumulated, and it has been used in a variety of military aircraft, including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the JAS 39 Gripen.

Cost

The F414-GE-INS6 is a cost-effective engine. It is priced competitively, and it has low maintenance costs.



Transfer of Technology

India is sure that they will be able to negotiate a transfer of technology agreement with General Electric, which will allow India to manufacture the F414-GE-INS6 engine in India. This will help India to become self-reliant in defense manufacturing.



Did India consider other engines?

Yes. In addition to these factors, India also considered other engines, such as the Eurojet EJ200 and the Klimov RD-33. However, the F414-GE-INS6 was ultimately selected because it offered the best combination of performance, reliability, cost, and transfer of technology.