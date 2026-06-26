The Indian defence sector received a fresh boost on Wednesday as the indigenously built Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control system secured final operational clearance. It was developed through close collaboration between the Indian Air Force, DRDO and the defence industry — marking “a significant milestone in Aatmanirbhar Bharat in advanced aerospace and defence technologies”.

The airborne radar and command centre will be an ‘eye in the sky’ for India — designed to detect incoming missiles, ships and planes from a long distance. It can provide real-time information for effective decision-making during crises. The indigenous system has been in the works for nearly two decades — receiving its initial operation clearance in 2017.

A final operation clearance declares that an aircraft or military system is fully mission-ready after completing all required trials and validations. The Netra AEW&C system is now ready for combat and incorporation into the Indian defence mechanism. It will be a major upgrade for India’s airborne surveillance and network-centric warfare capabilities.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: At DRDO Netra Final Operational Clearance (FOC) ceremony, Scientist & Director, Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), DRDO, K. Rajalakshmi Menon says, "The pride of India, the jewel of the IAF, and the dream of every Indian. The Indian Air Force’s pursuit of… pic.twitter.com/S6YFQRDC1I — IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2026

The clearance may act as a major boost for several publicly listed Indian defence stocks. The FOC unlocks mass procurement of the Netra system, and a likely order book expansion for defence manufacturers.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a major electronic and radar manufacturing partner for DRDO. It makes the ritical hardware used for the Active Electronically Scanned Array radar modules, data links, identification friend-or-foe systems, and electronic warfare suites. Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL) is also in focus for its role in manufacturing critical components for the radar antenna mounted on top of the Netra aircraft. Data Patterns (India) Limited is also involved heavily in the project — reportedly building the mission computers used by operators inside the Netra cabin to track targets.

What is the Netra system?

According to earlier updates from the DRDO, the AEW&C system consists of sensors mounted on an aircraft that provide early warning of airborne and sea surface targets, as well as detection of hostile emissions. It is designed to provide comprehensive situational information to controllers onboard the aircraft and to ground-based stations, enabling coordinated air defence operations.

Netra acts like a flying command centre for the IAF, with the sensors reportedly providing 240° radar coverage and detecting low-flying threats up to 375 km while mounted on two Embraer EMB-145 jets. The IAF also operates three Phalcon Airborne Early Warning and Control systems — integrating Israeli EL/W-2090 radar technology atop Russian Ilyushin Il-76 heavy-lift planes. These have a slightly higher range, providing 360-degree surveillance and tracking airborne targets up to 500 km.

The Netra project was initiated more than 20 years ago, following a joint feasibility study by the Indian Air Force and the Defence Research and Development Organisation in the early 2000s. The aim was to deliver an Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft system (along with all mission systems) to the IAF. Reports indicate that the Indian military has already started using Netra AEW&C surveillance aircraft in recent years — with plans to build several more.

How is the Netra system used?

The airborne surveillance platform can maintain constant, all-pervasive vigil over the entire battlefield. The Indian Air Force has reportedly been using these aircraft ‘very effectively’ along the China and Pakistan borders. Officials told ANI in 2023 that it was used to monitor activities along the border and that the performance of these Netra-equipped aircraft had been ‘very effective’.

According to an ANI report from 2023, the IAF has been working to acquire and modify six Embraer ERJ-145 planes to carry the Netra radar system. The Indian Air Force presently relies on three Israeli AWACS and two Netra planes for its surveillance needs.

The Indian government also approved the Netra MKII AWACS project in July 2025 at an estimated cost of ₹19,000 crore. This would see six airborne warning systems developed and installed on pre-owned Airbus A321 planes that were acquired from the Air India fleet over the past few years.

Rs 30,000 crore procurement pipeline and export plans

Final operational clearance for the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control system also paves the way for a Rs 30,000 crore procurement pipeline. This includes a deal worth nearly Rs.11,000 crore to acquire and modify six Embraer ERJ-145 planes that was greenlit by the government in 2021. The Defence Ministry is also working to equip six Airbus A321 planes acquired from Air India with the upgraded Netra Mk-2 system at an estimated cost of ₹19,000 crore.

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Indigenous military technologies (including the Netra system) have also garnered attention from European and Southeast Asian nations over the past few years. Several countries have evinced interest in acquiring these advanced systems.

“Some of the European and South East Asian countries have shown interest in the Netra AEW&C aircraft and the Pinaka rocket launcher systems. We are hoping to progress the discussions with the possible customers for these products,” a defence official told ANI in 2024 during the Eurosatory 2024 Defence Show in Paris.

It is pertinent to note that Netra does not currently have export clearance.