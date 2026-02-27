The Indian Navy has strengthened its ability to track and fight submarines with the induction of INS Anjadip, the third ship in a planned fleet of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts. The vessel was commissioned to the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The vessel is of extraordinary significance as it reflects India’s fast progress towards self-reliance in defence production under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat push. The ships are designed and built in India, showing the country’s growing capability in warship construction.

Why is INA ANjadip called the ‘Dolphin Hunter’?

The 77-metre-long INS Anjadip is the third of eight ships being built under the Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft programme. Known as a “Dolphin Hunter,” the vessel is designed to find, follow and destroy enemy submarines in coastal and shallow waters.

Powered by a high-speed water-jet system, the ship can travel at up to 25 knots. This allows it to respond quickly and operate effectively in shallow and near-shore areas that are vital for India’s security.

Designed to hunt submarines

The ship carries advanced Indian-made anti-submarine systems. These include the hull-mounted Abhay sonar, lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets. It also has modern shallow-water sonars and a combat management system to support operations. Apart from hunting submarines, the vessel can carry out coastal surveillance, low-intensity maritime missions and search-and-rescue work.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, the vessel has been specially designed to deal with the challenges of coastal defence and to protect key shipping routes, especially in the Arabian Sea.

Strengthening India’s Coastal Defence

INS Anjadip is named after Anjadip island off the coast of Karnataka near Karwar. The island saw naval action during Operation Chutney, which was linked to the liberation of Goa. The Navy says the ship carries forward that history of strength and maritime protection.

The addition of this vessel is part of a wider plan to modernise the Navy and boost its ability to counter submarines. With growing tensions in regional waters, especially in busy sea lanes, such ships will help India keep a close watch near its coastline and respond quickly to threats. The vessel will also support security in waters off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Since October 2023, Indian naval missions in the Red Sea have helped nearly 400 merchant ships carrying about 16.5 million metric tonnes of cargo worth over $7 billion reach India safely.

The Navy says INS Anjadip reflects India’s push to build its own defence equipment and strengthen its capabilities in shipbuilding and under-sea warfare.