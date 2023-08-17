Virtual Event Commemorates Independence Day with Drone Flag Unfurling

The Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace organized a virtual event titled ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to commemorate 77 years of India’s independence. Using a fleet of drones from Garuda Aerospace, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia remotely unfurled the Tricolor in Gwalior by pressing the Drona Button. The event showcased a unique and pioneering use of drone technology, with drones flying over major developmental sites for 15 minutes, providing a glimpse into Gwalior’s ongoing transformation.

The official company statement says that the Garuda drones offered a bird’s-eye view of various significant projects in Gwalior, including the impressive Rs 1300 crore elevated road spanning the Subarnarekha River, the iconic Gwalior theme road, a multi-level car parking project, and a Rs 300 crore initiative to enhance the city’s aesthetics and convenience for its residents. The program also highlighted other key developmental projects such as the construction of city entrances, the Morar River beautification project, a recently inaugurated 1000-bed hospital, and another multi-specialty hospital.

According to an official company statement, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed his gratitude for the innovative drone-based initiative and acknowledged the government’s support for the drone sector. He emphasized Garuda Aerospace’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global drone hub by 2030.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, speaking about virtually unfurling the national flag using drones, reiterated the essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s future. He highlighted the collective determination of India’s citizens and Gwalior’s historical significance in this journey. He extended his gratitude to various individuals, including Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, for their contributions to India’s evolution. He expressed his confidence in the continued commitment to reshape India over the next two to three decades.

This event underscores Garuda Aerospace’s contribution to India’s economic growth. The company’s involvement in significant initiatives, such as the drone yatra launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcases its dedication to technological advancements and positive impact. The company has also supported defense and disaster relief initiatives. With the support of notable figures like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is both an investor and brand ambassador, Garuda Aerospace is committed to positively impacting a billion lives through affordable and precise drone technology, the company statement adds.

In conclusion, the collaboration between the Bharat Drone Association and Garuda Aerospace to honor Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resulted in a unique and technologically advanced event. The utilization of drones to remotely unfurl the Tricolor over Gwalior symbolizes the ongoing transformation and development in the city. This event not only celebrates India’s independence but also highlights the potential of drone technology in shaping the nation’s future.