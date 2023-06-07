In a significant development for the Indian Navy the indigenously developed Varunastra a ship-launched anti-submarine heavy weight torpedo (HWT) was successfully test fired on June 6, 2023. This indigenous HWT will enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities and make it a formidable force.

The torpedo was fired from a submarine and successfully hit a target at a range of 40 kilometers. The test was conducted in the Arabian Sea in the presence of senior officials from the Indian Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Vizag-based Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed the Varunastra missile system and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is responsible for its production.

About the indigenous Torpedo

After numerous trials, the induction of the Varunastra torpedo has commenced. This torpedo shall be the go-to anti-submarine torpedo for all naval warships, according to a source in the defence and security establishment. Additionally, the source noted that it will replace the aging torpedoes currently installed on naval vessels that are capable of firing Heavyweight Torpedoes.

The Defence Ministry’s annual report for the 2015-16 fiscal year reveals that the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) under DRDO and the Indian Navy have worked together to undertake 130 technical trials to appraise the weapon’s qualities.

The report stated that a total of 14 user trials, including trials conducted during January 2015 and March 2015 with a variety of scenarios, were completed. The final approval for Varunastra User Evaluation Trials (UETs) was granted in September 2015, and IHQ MoD (Navy) accepted it for induction into Services.

The Varunastra HWT is an electrically-powered torpedo capable of anti-submarine and anti-ship operations. It has a maximum strike range of 40 kilometers and can travel at speeds of more than 70 kilometers per hour at a maximum depth of 600 mts. The torpedo is equipped with an active-passive acoustic homing system and a low-drift inertial navigation system.

The successful test-firing is a major milestone for the Indian Navy and it marks the completion of the development of the torpedo and its readiness for induction into service. The induction of the Varunastra HWT will significantly enhance the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The Varunastra HWT is the first indigenously developed heavyweight torpedo that is capable of meeting the Navy’s operational requirements. It will reduce the Navy’s dependence on foreign weapons systems and help to make the Navy more self-reliant.

Varunastra Torpedo: A Powerful New Weapon for the Indian Navy

The Varunastra A is a heavyweight torpedo that can be launched from surface ships, submarines, and aircraft.

It is a highly sophisticated weapon that features a number of advanced technologies. It has an active-passive acoustic homing system that allows it to track and engage enemy submarines even in noisy underwater environments. It also has a low-drift inertial navigation system that ensures high accuracy even at long ranges.

The successful trial is a major technological achievement for the Indian Navy. It is the first indigenously developed heavyweight torpedo that is capable of meeting the Navy’s operational requirements.

Features of the Varunastra Torpedo

It is a powerful and sophisticated weapon that features a number of advanced technologies. These include:

Active-passive acoustic homing system: This system allows the torpedo to track and engage enemy submarines even in noisy underwater environments.

Low-drift inertial navigation system: This system ensures high accuracy even at long ranges.

Conformal array transducer: This transducer enables the torpedo to look at wider angles than most common torpedoes.

Advanced autonomous guidance algorithms: These algorithms allow the torpedo to operate in various combat scenarios.

Insensitive warhead: This warhead is less likely to detonate accidentally, making it safer to operate and transport.

Benefits of the Varunastra Torpedo

Increased anti-submarine warfare capabilities: The Varunastra is a powerful and sophisticated weapon that will significantly enhance the Navy’s ability to detect, track, and engage enemy submarines.

Increased range: The Varunastra has a range of up to 50 kilometers, which gives the Navy a significant advantage over enemy submarines.

Indigenously developed: The Varunastra is the first indigenously developed heavyweight torpedo that is capable of meeting the Navy’s operational requirements. This will reduce the Navy’s dependence on foreign weapons systems.

Cost-effective: The Varunastra is a cost-effective weapon that will save the Navy money in the long run.