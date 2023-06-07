US Mission in India prepares for surge in Student Visa applications during Summer 2023

The US Mission in India successfully conducted its seventh annual Student Visa Day nationwide today (June 7), with Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing nearly 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.

Ambassador Eric Garcetti, along with Consul General across India, extended their congratulations to the visa recipients as they prepared to join the ever-growing community of Indian students opting to study in the United States, known as the world’s leading destination for international students.

“Having personally experienced the transformative power of studying abroad in India, I understand the immense value of these opportunities,” stated Ambassador Eric Garcetti. “Student exchange lies at the core of US-India relations, and with good reason. A US education offers students a world-class learning experience and access to a global network, fostering a lifetime of understanding. Today, we gather here to encourage as many Indian students as possible to seize these opportunities.”

Student Visa Day commemorates the longstanding higher education connections between the United States and India. Currently, over 200,000 Indian students are pursuing studies at US academic institutions, accounting for more than 20 percent of all international students in the United States.

“Last year, a historic 125,000 Indians were granted student visas, surpassing other nationalities. Remarkably, one out of every five student visas issued worldwide was granted in India. This year, we are set to interview more students than ever before,” stated Brendan Mullarkey, the acting Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India.

The US Mission strongly encourages all students interested in studying in the United States to reach out to EducationUSA, a free US government-sponsored advisory service. EducationUSA offers credible and comprehensive information to navigate the admission and visa processes. With eight advising centers across India, EducationUSA represents accredited US colleges and universities.