US-India iCET breaks deadlock on critical tech; task force for Jet engine, AI & semiconductors

In one of its kind, the top leaders of the two largest democracies and technological powerhouse, converge on critical and advanced technologies, shaping the future. The scale of discussion was a breakthrough in addressing next-generation technologies that will be definitive to India-US relations with a potential to impact the full spectrum of advanced, futuristic and emerging tech in its entirety.

The visit of US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to India focused on building a partnership which opened under the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

From the start, the iCET emerged as the idea which was led by the National Security Advisers (NSAs): Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan.

Breaking the usual pace of high-level diplomatic lethargy and a tardy approach, the discussion radically touched upon such critical areas as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, semiconductors, sensors and chips, telecommunications for defence, aerospace and beyond.

As Ajit Doval, NSA pointed out during the Roundtable on iCET, “It is going to emerge as one of the very important pillars in the India-US bilateral strategic partnership.”

Following the launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) by Prime Minister Modi and President Joseph Biden on the sidelines of the QUAD Summit in Tokyo on 24 May 2022, the two NSAs have also driven a concerted effort between the two countries to engage on the identified areas of collaboration and set new priorities and objectives for iCET.

The essence of iCET

While the fervour of Indo-US talks is now largely on acquiring jet-engine technologies for the crucial modernization of the Indian armed forces, there are other critical technologies which need greater focus.

The iCET in its initial round has been able to break into such substantial discussions ranging from quantum communications, and its futuristic application in security to designing, fabricating and developing advanced chips based on semiconductors.

The agenda now projects a task force on artificial intelligence (AI), telecom manufacturing, space and notably advanced materials.

While all remains under critical areas, the tech collaboration on advanced materials stands out for the propulsion systems ranging from jet engine for combat aircraft to naval warships.

The iCET clearly marks semiconductor fabrication as a top priority which is fundamental to the sensors and AI applications in commercial, military space.

What also came out, especially in the space domain is the joint satellite mission.

What is unfolding?

“We have been able to kickstart the Indo-US Quantum Coordination Mechanism, signed an MoU on semi-conductors, the public-private dialogue on telecom engaging stakeholders from the government, Industry and academia to further open collaboration in Open RAN, 5G and 6G has been kickstarted, detailed dialogue on biotech is being held, important exchanges on AI have taken place, and there is positive momentum under the defence and space pillars,” NSA Doval explained.

What is added, unlike the earlier set mechanism of such high-level talks, constrained within the confines of governments that it breaks into a new radical format to include leading academia, research labs and industries across India and the U.S.

In fact, the NSA emphatically said: “iCET is not a government-to-government arrangement alone, but a collaborative initiative of industry, academia, research bodies and think tanks, all making a common endeavour to see India and US in a higher orbit, an orbital jump to our strategic relations, where we are able to build technology capabilities and exploit opportunities.”

This remains the key as US NSA said that iCET is more than just tech in ways that will strategically and economically help us. He noted that the industry is providing the power and propulsion for this initiative.

Tech barriers

Amid the high talks, the iCET is also subjected to the trials even though it is emerging from the shadow of the earlier bilateral Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) between New Delhi and Washington, which failed to gather steam.

The strict -export control mechanism of the U.S. remains the key challenge which also needs approval from Congress despite the good progress made between the government.

That is the case for the elusive jet engine technology which is under discussion with US aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM) GE Aerospace.

India is acquiring GE’s F414 jet engine which will power Indian fighter jets including the Tejas Mk II, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) as well as the indigenous Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) for the Indian Navy. The thrust is on the transfer of technology or joint collaboration for the highly complex jet engine manufacturing in India.

However, the Routable which took place in New Delhi opened with a resolve as Sullivan highlighted that one of the key focuses of the initiative is to remove barriers to collaboration on both sides to maximize the full potential of bilateral cooperation and diversify global semi-conductor supply chains, and lead the revolution in AI, advanced computing, biotech and quantum.

Further, Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder in his February 8 press briefing summed up that the iCET would “accelerate a shift from defence sales to defence joint production and development and promote integration between US and Indian defence firms”.