The United States and India share a common goal of attaining sustainable and inclusive economic growth while addressing the pressing challenges of climate change and energy security. Through this partnership, the two sides envision a future where both nations lead the way in sustainable energy solutions, making a positive global impact and leaving behind a legacy of a cleaner and more resilient planet for future generations.



Nolty Theriot, Senior Vice President of USISPF, opened the US-India Energy Summit: Empowering a Sustainable Future Summit in New Delhi. He highlighted the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing to drive innovation and accelerate economic growth in today’s ever-changing global landscape. And emphasized, “The cooperation between the United States and India in addressing climate change and energy security is of paramount importance. These two nations, with their shared vision and commitment to sustainable development, have been working closely together, leveraging their collective expertise, technological advancements, and resources to tackle these pressing issues.”

At the two day event organized by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the US Ambassador to India Eric M Garcetti, underscored efforts to rapidly deploy clean energy at scale. This includes accelerating cooperation on green hydrogen, offshore and onshore wind, and other emerging technologies.

Ambassador Garcetti stated, “India’s swift embrace of new and renewable energy is inspiring the United States and the world. We must ensure energy is not only renewable but also reliable and affordable. By protecting the planet together, the United States will foster a world of peace and prosperity that benefits both our peoples.”

Bhupinder Bhalla, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), talked about India’s commitment to renewable energy and its crucial role in enhancing energy security and access. Adding, “India’s thriving renewable energy sector will experience unprecedented growth in the coming years. We have ambitious targets for solar, wind, green hydrogen, and there are tremendous investment opportunities in this sector for the United States. As two major democracies and economic powerhouses, we must collaborate to build a sustainable future.”



The first panel, “Fostering Innovation: Technology for Sustainability,” moderated by Anish De, Global Head – Energy & Natural Resources at KPMG, delved into the most promising technologies and innovations that can expedite the transition to a sustainable future.

The second panel discussion, “Charting India’s Energy Transition Pathways,” moderated by Gauri Jauhar, Executive Director of Energy Transition and Cleantech Consulting at S&P Global Commodity Insights, focused on India’s energy transition and its endeavors to balance energy demand while reducing carbon emissions.



The panelists included professionals from both the public and private sectors, such as Ajay Yadav, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ms Vartika Shukla, Chairperson and Managing Director of Engineers India Ltd, Dinesh Jagdale, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Sujoy Ghosh, Vice President and Country Managing Director India at First Solar, Ms. Mehnaz Ansari, Senior Regional Representative at the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Dibirath Sen, Managing Director and Head of Global Banking, North India, India Lead for Sustainable Finance at HSBC, Anil Bhatia, Vice President and Managing Director of Emerson India.



The summit marked a significant milestone in strengthening the strategic collaboration between the two countries, paving the way for joint efforts in achieving a sustainable and inclusive energy landscape.