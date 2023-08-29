Upcoming Visit of Saudi Crown Prince to India: What You Need to Know

Close on the heels of the recently concluded BRICS Summit, where the membership of Saudi Arabia has been approved, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to arrive in India on a state visit.

His arrival, scheduled for September 11, follows the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 8 to September 10. Notably, this visit aligns with his participation in the Delhi G20 Summit, enhancing its diplomatic importance.

While this isn’t Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s inaugural visit to India, as he previously visited in February 2019, it does mark his first as the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, distinct in both title and role. To ensure seamless preparations for this visit, a high-level Saudi Arabian delegation recently conducted discussions in Delhi, underscoring the significance of this diplomatic event.

The backdrop of this visit is rich with history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2019 visit to Saudi Arabia was instrumental in establishing the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) between the two nations. This council operates along two parallel tracks: one, focusing on political, security, cultural, and societal aspects, and the other emphasizing economic and investment matters. This dynamic initiative is steered by foreign ministers, commerce, industry ministers, and the Saudi Energy Minister.

Importance of the visit

Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a pivotal partner for India, particularly in the West Asian region, is noteworthy. Its inclusion in the BRICS grouping, announced earlier, solidifies its global significance. Trade wise, Saudi Arabia ranks as India’s fourth-largest trading partner, with energy security being a linchpin. In fact, over 18 percent of India’s crude oil imports originate from Saudi Arabia. Bilateral trade in the fiscal year 2022, amounting to US$29.28 billion, underscores the depth of their economic engagement.

The bilateral relationship extends beyond commerce. The Indian Diaspora in Saudi Arabia, mainly composed of blue-collar workers, has contributed to the alliance’s strength. The annual Hajj pilgrimage also holds a pivotal role in Indo-Saudi relations. During the Crown Prince’s prior visit in 2019, it was announced that India’s Hajj quota would be significantly increased, strengthening ties through this religious pilgrimage.

As Saudi Crown Prince MBS returns to India, his role has evolved. Once the First Deputy Prime Minister, he now returns as Prime Minister and with Saudi Arabia on the cusp of BRICS membership. Key elements like oil, the Diaspora, the Strategic Partnership Council, and defence remain the backbone of this multifaceted relationship.

Considering the global transformation underway, both nations attach importance to this visit. Geopolitically, economically, and militarily, the visit assumes profound significance. The changing world order, exemplified by recent diplomatic developments like the Ukraine meeting, adds layers of complexity to the context.

Also Read A ray of hope for Saudi-Iran thaw

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s renewed diplomatic ties with Iran and its proactive geopolitical maneuvers amplify the broader dynamics at play. The restoration of diplomatic relations after years of tension marks a new chapter in the region’s geopolitics.

Also Read Saudi Arabia Forces and Indian Army heads seek deeper military cooperation

In the realm of military cooperation, India and Saudi Arabia’s collaboration continues to evolve, promising new avenues for partnership and mutual growth. This state visit, resonates with diplomatic, strategic, and economic resonance, serves as a testament to the enduring ties between Saudi Arabia and India, poised to navigate a changing world order together.