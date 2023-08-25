Unyielding Guardians: Indian Army and Delhi Police Unite to Safeguard Spectacular G20 Summit

The second week of September will witness the deployment of an array of formidable assets, an arsenal that includes cutting-edge anti-drone systems and highly skilled explosion detection dogs, strategically positioned along the complex routes of national capital Delhi.

Marked prominently on the global calendar, the G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9-10, carries the weight of historic significance as it gathers the distinguished Heads of States on one central stage. With this comes an even greater imperative for safeguarding the event against any untoward incidents or disruptions.

Sources in the defence and security establishment disclosed that the Indian Army has not only heeded but embraced the clarion call to provide an ironclad shield of protection. “The Army has not only received requisitions from the civil administration but has also taken swift and proactive measures to mobilize a large number of assets, ensuring a readiness that leaves no room for uncertainty.”

Crucial resources have been diligently summoned to stand vigil over the security landscape.

All you want to know

Among these essentials are the bomb disposal squads, trained to defuse the threat posed by hidden dangers, explosive detection dogs, a canine force armed with the uncanny ability to detect even the faintest traces of danger, and quick-response medical teams, primed to deal with any emergent health-related exigencies.

Further fortifying the security umbrella is a fleet of vehicles, meticulously armed with anti-drone systems, forming an impregnable defense against aerial threats, and recovery assets poised to spring into action at a moment’s notice.

This meticulous deployment strategy encompasses a ring of protection encircling the venue and its adjacent thoroughfares. It is a stratagem poised to ensure that, should any unforeseen incident arise, the response mechanisms can be initiated with seamless precision. The Indian Army, stand as vigilant sentinels ready to foil any attempt to disrupt the harmony and security of the event.

Role of Delhi Police

The Delhi Police, equally resolute in their determination to ensure the summit’s security, have undertaken an unprecedented initiative. Over 450 quick reaction teams (QRTs) stand ready to respond to any eventuality, with the expertise and swiftness that only highly trained units can provide. Complementing this rapid response force are strategically positioned ambulances, outfitted with state-of-the-art life-saving equipment, and a fleet of PCR vans, all forming an integrated network of readiness.

Notably, the strategic blueprint for this monumental security endeavor extends far beyond the event’s periphery. A web of elaborate security plans has been meticulously woven, with key deployments encompassing the IGI Airport, designated hotels, iconic locations like Pragati Maidan and Rajghat, as well as the routes to be traversed by the dignitaries themselves. Over 50 ambulances, a comprehensive array of fire-fighting machinery, and even cutting-edge fire-fighting robots stand poised to combat any blaze that might seek to mar the event’s serenity.

As the event unfolds, a constellation of world leaders—29 in total—will grace the summit. The US President, Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australia’s Anthony Albanese, member countries of African Union, among others will be arriving in New Delhi from Sept 7 onwards.