Unveiling the Power of AatmaNirbharta: Launching the Vindhyagiri – India’s Technologically Advanced Project 17A Frigate

In a testament to India’s naval prowess and commitment to self-reliance, President Droupadi Murmu, is all set to grace the occasion of launching the sixth vessel of the Project 17A Frigates, the ‘Vindhyagiri’. This event, scheduled for August 17, 2023, at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata, marks yet another significant stride towards fostering indigenous defense capabilities and strengthening India’s maritime glory.

Project 17A: Defining Naval Excellence

The genesis of the Project 17A ships is a testament to the innovation and vision of the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. Crafted in-house, these Frigates represent a monumental leap forward in naval technology. Evolving from the foundation laid by the Project 17 Class (Shivalik Class) Frigates, these vessels are adorned with enhanced stealth attributes, advanced weaponry, cutting-edge sensors, and state-of-the-art platform management systems.

Vindhyagiri: An Emblem of Heritage and Innovation

The moniker ‘Vindhyagiri’, aptly derived from the Vindhyagiri mountain range in Karnataka, carries within it a homage to its predecessor, the INS Vindhyagiri of the Leander Class ASW Frigate. The launch of the new Vindhyagiri doesn’t merely unveil a state-of-the-art Frigate; it stands as a living embodiment of India’s rich naval legacy, while propelling the nation towards a future fortified with indigenous defense capabilities.

. The launch of the new Vindhyagiri doesn’t merely unveil a state-of-the-art Frigate; it stands as a living embodiment of India’s rich naval legacy. (Image: Indian Navy)

AatmaNirbharta: The Foundation of Success

Deep-rooted in the core of Project 17A lies the essence of ‘AatmaNirbharta’ – self-reliance. A striking 75 percent of the orders for equipment and system components of these Frigates emanate from indigenous firms. This notable achievement resonates profoundly with India’s steadfast commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in defense technology, contributing to the nation’s sovereignty and security.

Revolutionizing Naval Design

Under the banner of the Project 17A program, the combined efforts of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) are materializing in the construction of four and three ships respectively. These Frigates, with their innovative ‘Integrated Construction’ philosophy, transcend conventional shipbuilding approaches, substantially reducing build periods and emphasizing efficiency.

Pinnacle of Technology

These vessels, with a displacement of approximately 6670 tonnes, are designed to achieve a maximum speed of 28 knots. With an indigenously designed and manufactured bow-mounted sonar dome, these ships harness the power of two Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) main propulsion plants. Moreover, the Frigates wield a formidable supersonic Surface-to-Surface missile system and an Anti-Submarine Weapon system, bolstering India’s tactical supremacy. The inclusion of a state-of-the-art Combat Management System (CMS) from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) further amplifies their combat capabilities.

Economic Impetus and Employment Generation

The launch of the Vindhyagiri is not merely a naval milestone; it stands as a beacon of India’s engineering prowess and industrial expertise. Orders from over 200 indigenous firms, including numerous Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contribute to the vessel’s construction. Beyond the direct impact on employment, this initiative also nurtures an ancillary ecosystem, fostering economic growth and self-reliance on an unprecedented scale.

Towards the Horizon

The culmination of tireless dedication and innovation, the Project 17A Frigates stand as a collective testament to India’s maritime excellence. Currently, all seven Frigates are in advanced stages of construction, with five having already been launched.

As ‘Vindhyagiri’ takes her place among these technological marvels, the upcoming delivery timeline spanning from 2024 to 2026 underscores India’s unwavering commitment to reinforcing its naval supremacy.