Unveiling of Y-3024 (Vindhyagiri): A landmark achievement

It is a momentous occasion as Vindhyagiri, the sixth Stealth Frigate of Project 17A currently under construction at GRSE, touched the waters of the Hoogly River on Thursday, August 17. The boat was launched by President Droupadi Murmu.

The launch of Vindhyagiri adds another chapter to the story of M/s GRSE’s partnership with the Indian Navy. This shipyard has firmly established its reliability through multiple successful conventional launches. As Vindhyagiri joins other ships at the Outfitting Jetty, the focus shifts towards the remaining activities and equipment trials that will culminate in their eventual delivery and commissioning.

About the Project 17A

Project 17A Frigates, an evolution from the Project 17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates, encompass enhanced stealth capabilities, advanced weaponry & sensors, and cutting-edge platform management systems. The ongoing construction of seven Project 17A Frigates at MDL and GRSE underlines the Warship Design Bureau’s ingenuity in crafting technologically advanced vessels for the Indian Navy.

This launch reinforces the prowess of India’s indigenous expertise and engineering capabilities, fostering self-reliance, reducing dependence on foreign sources, and nurturing a robust defense industrial foundation. With over 75 percent of Project 17A orders placed with indigenous firms including MSMEs, the project echoes the Government’s vision of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’, fostering economic development, employment opportunities, and ancillary industry growth.

Image Courtesy: Indian Navy

In her address, the President expressed satisfaction and admiration for the achievements of the Warship Design Bureau and Naval Teams in realizing the nation’s goal of self-reliance in warship construction.

She also praised GRSE for its unwavering dedication to warship production. The shipyard’s contribution has significantly fortified the Indian Navy’s prowess in the Indian Ocean Region, aligning with the vessel’s name, ‘Vindhyagiri’, symbolizing unwavering strength akin to the mountains it’s named after. As Vindhyagiri sets sail, it embodies determination, upholding cherished values. This warship stands as a resounding testament to our dedication to national security and the vision of a prosperous and secure future.

Who attended the launch ceremony?

The ceremony was attended by CV Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, Ms Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ajay Bhatt Minister of State defence, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and other senior officers from the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence. Also present were the senior officials of the shipyard and other stakeholders.