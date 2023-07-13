Unveiling new frontiers: India-France collaboration in the space economy

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Paris, commencing on July 13-14, 2023, the space economy and deepening cooperation in the sector take center stage. The economic dimension has emerged as a key pillar in the strategic partnership between India and France, encompassing not only conventional areas of trade, industry, and investment but also the burgeoning startup ecosystem. Amidst this backdrop, space economy emerges as a promising domain for collaboration, aligning with the evolving landscape of the global space sector.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France, with Prime Minister Modi’s visit underscoring the continued significance of this relationship. The discussions between the leaders of both nations encompass a wide range of issues, including security cooperation, space collaboration, civil-nuclear engagement, technology partnerships, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, climate change, renewable energy, and matters pertaining to the International Solar Alliance.

Space Economy & Cooperation: A Strong Foundation

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, responding to Financial Express Online queries, highlighted the long-standing and comprehensive nature of the India-France partnership in the space domain. The global space sector is experiencing rapid transformation, influencing various aspects of the space economy, such as launches, payload development, and the emergence of small, micro, and nano satellites, as well as medium and heavy satellites. These emerging areas present immense promise for bilateral cooperation between India and France in the space sector.

Kwatra emphasized the robust growth and deepening partnership in the field of space over the past few years, expressing confidence in further expanding engagement during the visit to touch upon novel facets of the space economy.

India-France Space Cooperation: From Pioneering Projects to Cutting-Edge Collaborations

The collaboration between India and France in the space domain spans several decades. In the 1970s, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the French space agency, CNES, jointly worked on the development of the Viking engine, which subsequently paved the way for the Indian ‘Vikas’ engine. This engine continues to be utilized in the liquid-fueled stages of India’s rockets, including the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III).

Also Read

Over the years, India and France have joined forces to develop satellites such as ‘SARAL’ (Satellite with ARGOS and ALTIKA) and Megha-Tropiques. Notably, the recently launched Indian satellite, EOS-6/OceanSat, dedicated to observing and studying the oceans, carries a French-origin payload. The two countries also collaborate closely on India’s ambitious Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight program.

Addressing Contemporary Challenges and Expanding Cooperation

India and France have pledged to address contemporary challenges in space, including ensuring secure access to outer space. To this end, a bilateral strategic dialogue on space issues has been established, bringing together experts from space and defense agencies, administration, and specialized ecosystems. This dialogue aims to explore security and economic challenges in outer space, formulate norms and principles applicable to space, and identify new areas of cooperation.

In addition to space-related collaboration, the two nations are also enhancing their efforts to connect startup ecosystems and strengthen public-private engagement. ISRO has opened its laboratories, testing facilities, and quality infrastructure to private space companies since June 2020, fostering the growth of India’s space industry.

Building on Prior Agreements: France’s Support for India’s Space Ambitions

The agreement signed between India and France in 2021 marked a significant milestone in their space collaboration, focusing on France’s support for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. Under this agreement, France’s space agency, CNES, is assisting India by providing training for flight physicians and mission control teams, supporting scientific experiments on validation missions, and exchanging information on food packaging and spaceflight nutrition.

France’s engagement with India in the space domain dates back to the establishment of a permanent liaison office in Bengaluru in 2013 by CNES. Since then, the partnership has further strengthened, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2015 and the formulation of a joint vision for space cooperation in 2018. The collaboration expanded in 2019, encompassing various areas such as maritime surveillance, climate monitoring, and joint exploration of Mars, Venus, and asteroids. In particular, the creation of a working group on India’s human spaceflight mission further bolstered the space undertakings between the two nations.

Also Read India and France moving in lockstep 25 years later



The Significance of Space Security Dialogue

A key pact signed between India and France formalized a bilateral strategic dialogue to enhance coordination and jointness between their space and defense agencies, making France the third country after the United States and Japan to establish such a space security dialogue with India. This mechanism holds particular importance for Paris as it represents the first such arrangement with an Asian nation.

The visit of Prime Minister Modi to France underscores the ever-growing importance of space cooperation within the broader context of the strategic partnership between India and France. The space economy serves as a catalyst for innovation, technological advancements, and economic growth. By leveraging their respective strengths, India and France can unlock the full potential of the space sector, foster joint research and development, and contribute to shaping the future of space exploration and utilization. This visit marks a significant step in further strengthening bilateral ties, advancing the frontiers of space exploration, and cementing India’s position as a key player in the global space economy.