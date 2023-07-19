In recent weeks, a mysterious and concerning development has emerged from within China’s political corridors – the sudden disappearance of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Speculations abound, hinting at an alleged ‘friendship’ between Gang and a Hong Kong based news anchor whose identity remains undisclosed.

The trail of intrigue leads back to a tweet by the news anchor, dating back to April 11th, in which she announced her move from Los Angeles to Hong Kong. The tweet contained a photograph showing her in the company of a high-ranking ‘world leader,’ ostensibly identified as Minister Gang. This picture and the subsequent silence from the anchor’s social media have only fueled further curiosity.

The situation took a more puzzling turn when Gang went conspicuously missing on June 25th, shortly after the visit of Foreign Ministers from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Russia to Beijing. His recent absence at the crucial ASEAN foreign ministers summit in Jakarta, where he was expected to represent China, raised even more eyebrows. Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi took his place instead, leading to a flurry of unanswered questions.

Based on the information available in the public domain, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s handling of the situation has added to the air of secrecy surrounding Gang’s disappearance. Press inquiries have been met with vague responses, including an initial statement attributing his absence to “health reasons.” Notably, this information was strangely missing from the official transcript on the Ministry’s website.

According to reports in a section of the media Qin Gang’s previous role as the Chinese Ambassador to the United States showcased his diplomatic prowess, particularly during the sensitive incident involving a Chinese spy balloon. He also played a pivotal role in facilitating meetings with US officials, although his absence during visits by high-ranking American delegates has raised eyebrows.

This incident is not the first time that senior CCP officials have gone missing, only to later be embroiled in serious offenses. The history of such disappearances has given rise to speculation and concerns over the current state of China’s political landscape under Xi Jinping’s leadership.

The situation has far-reaching consequences beyond China’s borders, with high-profile visits from the European Union abruptly canceled or postponed due to Gang’s absence. Amid the flurry of rumors, some have even drawn parallels to the authoritarian tendencies within the regime, with concerns mounting over potential human rights violations.

Global Curiosity

The possible connection between Gang and the mysterious news anchor has led some to label her as a UK spy or a double-agent. Videos of her interviews with the Foreign Minister and the infamous screenshot have gone viral, further heightening global curiosity.

As speculation continues, questions remain about the future of China’s foreign relations and the transparency of its leadership. The disappearance of a high-ranking official of Gang’s stature has undeniably put the spotlight on Xi Jinping’s regime, raising questions about China’s transition from authoritarianism to potential totalitarianism.

The world watches closely as the mystery deepens, awaiting any developments or revelations that may shed light on the fate of China’s enigmatic Foreign Minister. For now, one can only wonder about the intriguing ties between Gang and the news anchor, and whether the truth behind his disappearance will ever come to light.

Indeed, China’s nature of its regime has laid the groundwork for an overflow of conspiracy theories surrounding the absence of Foreign Minister Qin Gang. With the government’s history of tightly controlling information, explaining the reasons behind Gang’s disappearance from critical high-level meetings becomes a challenging task, unless he is genuinely facing serious health issues and on the path to recovery.

Has he been to India?

Yes. The Chinese Foreign Minister has been to New Delhi, twice this year — in February he was here for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting and then later in June for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of foreign ministers (CFM) meeting in Goa.

View of Foreign Policy Experts

Foreign Policy experts in India who wished to remain anonymous told Financial Express Online that as the world awaits answers, time will be the ultimate arbiter of truth in this mysterious case. “In the meantime, China can rely on its seasoned former Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, to hold the reins. His experience and diplomatic acumen will play a vital role in navigating the uncertainties that this puzzling situation has brought forth,” a former diplomat on condition of anonymity stated.