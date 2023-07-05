Unlocking the Transformative Power of Digitalization: SCO’s Vision for Inclusive Growth

The recently concluded virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on July 4, 2023, marked a significant milestone in recognizing the pivotal role of digital transformation in global, inclusive, and sustainable growth.

In a joint statement, the member states acknowledged that digital technologies are reshaping the way we work and think, offering new avenues for progress and prosperity. They emphasized that harnessing the potential of digitalization across all sectors is vital for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda.

The SCO member states affirmed their commitment to leveraging digital technologies as a powerful force multiplier in addressing the persistent challenges faced by the global community. Recognizing that the full potential of digital transformation remains untapped, they resolved to ensure that the benefits of this digital revolution are accessible and affordable for all, fostering human development and prioritizing people-centric approaches.

Realizing the significance of practical digital solutions, the member states underscored the importance of effective digital literacy and skills development for their citizens. They recognized that inclusive economic development relies on the widespread implementation of digital solutions and called for continued efforts in providing affordable digital infrastructure, enhancing digital connectivity, and supporting the digital economy. The aim is to create a conducive environment for digital opportunities and seamless digital interoperability.

All the members expressed their commitment to delivering public services to their citizens in a proactive, customized, and predictable manner, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to a paper-less format of interaction. They emphasized the potential of digital platforms in enabling participatory governance, facilitating citizens’ engagement in state programs and projects, and promoting transparent and efficient governance practices.

Furthermore, they stressed the integration of digital solutions in priority sectors, with a particular focus on the financial sector and digital payment systems. Sharing best practices in implementing digital payments can foster financial inclusion and propel economic growth.

The widespread dissemination of digital services emerged as a key objective for the SCO members, with a strong emphasis on ensuring accessibility while prioritizing information security. By making digital services widely available, they aim to empower their citizens and bridge the digital divide.

In addition, the introduction of digital technologies enables the utilization of data for socioeconomic development. The growth of internet users and digital tools generates vast amounts of data that can be harnessed for evaluating and addressing the social and economic needs of populations. Adopting an approach grounded in data analysis holds transformative potential in various domains, including economics, healthcare, and education.

They collectively embraced the potential of digital transformation, and recognized the need for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and robust cybersecurity measures. By leveraging digitalization as a catalyst for inclusive growth, the SCO envisions a future where digital technologies contribute to sustainable development, social progress, and improved quality of life for all their citizens.

By prioritizing accessibility, affordability, and skills development, the members aim to unlock the transformative power of digital technologies, ensuring inclusive economic growth and addressing societal challenges.