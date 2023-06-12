Unleashing the Potential: India-Africa Business Engagement in the Global South

The growing cooperation between India and Africa is poised to witness a boost, leveraging the emerging scenario of Global South collaboration. With a trade target of US$200 billion by 2030, a significant surge from the current US$90 billion level, and a goal to double Indian investments in Africa to $150 billion, the stage is set for a transformative partnership.

The 18th edition of the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership, themed ‘Creating Shared Future,’ is slated to take place in New Delhi from June 14-16, 2023. Space cooperation will find its place at the annual convention, with several African countries eyeing expanded space interventions and India emerging as a crucial partner in this domain.

This three-day conclave, jointly organized in association with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and EXIM Bank of India. This three day conclave will serve as a catalyst for propelling this engagement to new heights.

The conclave’s inauguration on June 14 by Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, and there will be three Heads of State: Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, Democratic Republic of Congo; Muhammad BS Jallow, Vice President, Republic of The Gambia; and Gen (Retd) Dr CGDN Chiwenga, Vice President, Republic of Zimbabwe.

A special plenary session featuring African trade ministers will be addressed by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Food & Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs, and Textiles. The valedictory session will have the esteemed presence of V Muraleedharan, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs.

With 32 Senior Ministers from Africa traveling to India for this annual convention, the sessions will witness the participation of over 800 international delegates from 45 African countries. Notably, delegates from 22 other countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, Sri Lanka, UAE, and the USA, among others, will also be present. The presence of government bodies, corporates, financial institutions, and social organizations from India adds to the vibrancy of the conclave.

Running parallel to the event, an exhibition will showcase products and services from more than 40 exhibitors representing India and Africa.

The 18th CII-EXIM Bank India-Africa Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership unfolds at a critical juncture when the Global South is taking decisive steps to establish its rightful place in the emerging world economic order. This momentum aligns with India’s G20 Presidency, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The realization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) goals presents fresh avenues for Indian investments in Africa, with the potential to double cumulative Indian foreign investments in the region to US$ 150 billion in the years to come.

Themes

The conclave’s key themes span a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure development, innovative financing, skill development, agriculture & food processing, critical minerals, water management, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, defense, and manufacturing, among others. The event will also facilitate impactful B2B meetings, providing participants with opportunities for connection and networking.