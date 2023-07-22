UK’s defence committee visits Mumbai to understand current situation in Indo-Pacific, Indian Ocean regions

Members of the Defence Select Committee of the United Kingdom House of Commons visited Mumbai to better understand the current situation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region and assess how the UK could contribute towards ensuring security in the region, the Navy said.

The delegation, led by Tobias Ellwood, MP, a former British Army Officer and currently the chairman of the committee, visited the city from July 19 to 21, the navy said in a statement.

The delegation interacted with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Naval Command and senior officers of the Command.

“The British delegation was in India to better understand the current situation in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and assess how UK could contribute towards ensuring security in the region,” it said.

The interaction covered subjects of shared interests and the endeavours of both countries in bolstering security in the region. Ensuing discussions touched upon avenues to enhance defence cooperation between the two maritime nations, the navy said.

The delegation also visited the latest indigenous destroyer INS Mormugao.

Over the decades, cooperation between India and the UK has enhanced in various defence-related fields.

The recent edition of Indian and Royal Navy bilateral exercise Konkan-23, held in March 2023, highlights continual efforts of both the countries to strengthen maritime security and uphold rules-based order in the region, the navy said.

The current visit by the Defence Select Committee furthers the growing cooperation between the two maritime nations for enhanced interoperability in various domains. With common interests in the IOR and mutual goal of peace and stability in the region, both countries are committed to work together, it added.