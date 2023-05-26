Ukraine to Leopard 1 MBTs from Germany – All you want to know

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Kiev is set to receive around 110 German Leopard 1 Main Battle Tanks (MBT). This was announced by Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, on his twitter handle.

About the Leopard Tank

The Leopard 1A15 is a main battle tank (MBT) that was developed by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) in Germany. It is an upgraded version of the Leopard 1A5 MBT and was first introduced in 2004. The Leopard 1A15 is equipped with a number of new features, including a new fire control system, a new gun, and a new armor package.

The Leopard 1A15’s fire control system is based on the IFIS-2 system, which was developed by KMW. The IFIS-2 system includes a new thermal sight, a new laser rangefinder, and a new ballistic computer. The new gun is the L/44 smoothbore gun, which is also used on the Leopard 2A6 MBT. The L/44 gun is capable of firing a wider range of ammunition than the previous gun on the Leopard 1A5. The new armor package includes a number of new features, such as spaced armor and composite armor. The spaced armor helps to protect the tank from HEAT warheads, while the composite armor helps to protect the tank from kinetic energy penetrators.

The Leopard 1A15 is a significant upgrade over the Leopard 1A5 MBT. It is equipped with a number of new features that make it a more capable tank. The Leopard 1A15 is currently in service with the German Army and a number of other countries.

Key features of the Leopard 1A15:

New fire control system with thermal sight, laser rangefinder, and ballistic computer

New L/44 smoothbore gun

New armor package with spaced armor and composite armor

Improved mobility and survivability

The Leopard 1A15 is a highly capable MBT that is still in service with a number of countries. It is a significant upgrade over the Leopard 1A5 and is equipped with a number of new features that make it a more capable tank.

Leopard 1A15’s advantages:

It is a highly mobile tank with a good power-to-weight ratio.

It is well-protected with a combination of composite and spaced armor.

It is armed with a powerful 120mm smoothbore gun that can fire a wide range of ammunition.

It has a modern fire control system that allows it to engage targets at long ranges.

Leopard 1A15’s disadvantages:

It is an older design and is not as advanced as some of the newer MBTs on the market.

It is not as well-protected as some of the newer MBTs, such as the Leopard 2.

It is not as mobile as some of the newer MBTs, such as the Abrams.

Overall, the Leopard 1A15 is a capable MBT that is still in service with a number of countries. It is a significant upgrade over the Leopard 1A5 and is equipped with a number of new features that make it a more capable tank. However, it is an older design and is not as advanced as some of the newer MBTs on the market.