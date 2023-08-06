Ukraine-India Relations: A Look at Humanitarian Aid and Diplomatic Endeavors

In the run-up to the G-20 Leaders summit in India, the Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi is set to welcome its new Ambassador, Major General Oleksandr Polishchuk (retd) later in the coming week. This appointment comes after the post remained vacant for over a year, signaling the importance of nurturing Ukraine-India relations.

Over the past weeks, India has extended its support to Ukraine by delivering batches of humanitarian aid. The 14th consignment of essential medicines was handed over to Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Health, Ihor Kuzin, who expressed gratitude to the Indian government for the assistance. Additionally, humanitarian aid, including sleeping bags, blankets, and tents, was given to the Shyroke Village Council and Zaporizhzhia Geriatric Boarding House, highlighting India’s commitment to providing aid on multiple fronts.

As Major General Polishchuk prepares to assume his duties as Ambassador, key areas of focus for him include the further development of Ukraine-India relations in various spheres of common interest, seeking participation in G-20 events during India’s presidency, and New Delhi’s role in implementing a peace formula and providing financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Major General Polishchuk brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having retired from active service in 2010 and subsequently held senior civil service positions in the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine among other positions.

India-Ukraine

The relationship between Ukraine and India has seen significant events in recent times. In July 2022, the then Ukrainian Ambassador in India, Igor Polikha, concluded his tenure and returned home after serving seven years as the ambassador. His departure marked a natural transition in diplomatic circles, with the former envoy expressing his willingness to return whenever the official process allowed.

In response to Ukraine’s request for more humanitarian aid, India has been actively engaged in discussions to provide pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and energy infrastructure repair assistance in the aftermath of the war. This commitment further underscores the growing solidarity between the two nations.

Diplomatic Efforts: NSA in Saudi Arabia

Diplomatic efforts have also been in motion to address the ongoing Ukraine crisis. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval recently participated in a dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia, which aimed to seek resolutions. The dialogue brought together representatives from approximately 30 countries, excluding Russia. In June, India attended the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, showing its involvement in global efforts to assist Ukraine during challenging times.

Also Read Saudi Arabia Takes Center Stage: Efforts towards a Political Solution for Ukraine Crisis



Additionally, high-level meetings between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have played a vital role in reinforcing bilateral ties. These interactions have emphasized India’s support for Ukraine’s interests and concerns during the G-7 Summit at Hiroshima in Japan.

Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, visited India in April and advocated for Ukrainian officials’ participation in the G-20 summit, acknowledging India’s added responsibility as the host.

A consensus on a joint communique at the G-20 summit, however, remains elusive due to divisions between the West, Russia, and China, particularly concerning language related to Ukraine and other contentious issues.